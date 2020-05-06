It’s been more than four months since the departure of former Gillette College women’s soccer coach Nate Ulness, and the college continues its search for a new coach.
During booster club meeting Tuesday via the online medium Zoom, Gillette College Vice President Janell Oberlander assured members that the search continues, although drawn out because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Unfortunately, it’s just taking a little bit of time and we’ve gotten caught in some HR processes that have been slowed down,” she said. “Yes, we’re trying to fill the position. Yes, we’re actively working on it. Yes, we’re aware that students and our athletes are getting concerned and want some answers.”
Some freshmen players from last season’s team have requested releases from the program, she said during a separate interview.
The 2019 Pronghorns, in their third year as a program, went 17-3-1 overall and made the NJCAA Division I Women’s Soccer Championship tournament for the first time.
Freshman defender Sarah Williams was named a second-team All-American,and freshman forward Jaycie Greene was named honorable mention All-American after the season.
Ulness was the first coach selected to lead the Pronghorns women’s program. He was hired to coach Laramie County Community College’s women’s soccer program in late December.
Candidates for the coaching position have been brought on campus, but a selection has not been announced.
Other takeaways from the booster club meeting:
- Eight or nine students are still living in the residence halls at Gillette College, Oberlander said.
- There was some graffiti damage on a sign at Pronghorn Field that has been taken down since.
- The booster club’s golf scramble will be July 18 at Bell Nob Golf Course.
- A youth 3-on-3 basketball tournament sponsored by Gillette College is still scheduled for June 27. Men’s basketball coach Shawn Neary said that it could be a good idea to add more youth camps in the summer because of all of the canceled tournaments this year, which also could be a chance to raise more money.
- There will be a discussion about whether or not to charge fans for admission to soccer games in the upcoming season, Oberlander said.
- The NJCAA announced that it is easing requirements for academic eligibility to 18 credits instead of 24 credits and a 2.0 or higher grade point average, Neary said. The rule change will help the 2019-20 freshmen players stay eligible for next season, Neary said.
- The booster club plans to meet next June 2 at the Pronghorn Center.
