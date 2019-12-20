The Thunder Basin girls basketball team ran into another tough challenge in Phoenix on Friday, but couldn't overcome it.
The Bolts took on Mountainside (Oregon) High School in their third game of the Nike Tournament of Champions and lost 59-44.
TBHS coach Braidi Lutgen said her team played hard for the final three quarters, but its "rough start" allowed Mountainside to get rolling.
The Bolts are now 1-2 at the Tournament of Champions and play again at 10 a.m. Saturday against Seton Catholic (Chandler, Arizona.
