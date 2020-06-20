Powder Basin Motocross Inc. is set to begin its season this weekend, with the first races of the summer set for Sunday.
In normal years, Powder Basin Motocross would have hosted its first race of the year over Mother’s Day weekend. COVID-19 delayed the season by more than a month, but it also afforded time for some needed track maintenance.
“It delayed the start of the season, but it also gave us time to go back and rework the track really well,” said the group’s president, Wes Hoffman. “As bad as (quarantine) was, it kind of worked out in our favor.”
The track staff rebuilt jumps and corners to try to return the track to its original feel. Hoffman said the work has gone great so far and a little more smoothing Friday was the only work left.
Powder Basin Motocross submitted a variance to the county and state health departments to begin hosting races, Hoffman said. With about 40 acres of space at the track, there should be plenty of room for fans to spread out.
That’s one of the features of motocross that helped with the variance, Hoffman said. Many families come to the races with toy hauler trailers or some type of camper and park around the track. That’s also where they usually set up shop to watch the races.
“We’ve got plenty of room out here,” Hoffman said. “The way our track is set up, I would say about 95% of people that come to the race are able to park around the track and they’re able to watch the race right from there.”
The track staff are still asking fans not to congregate in large groups. Families and other small groups are fine, but Hoffman said he hopes people aren’t walking around the grounds and mingling with too many people outside their own groups.
Some restrictions will be in place for the racers as well. With the variance, 6 feet of distance needs to be monitored as much as possible. And at the starting gates, Hoffman said it’ll work out almost perfectly if they only use every other gate spot.
Most racers also have signed up for the races online, which will cut down on riders gathering together as they sign up at the track.
Gates to the track opened Friday for the start of the practice rounds and races begin at about 9 a.m. Sunday.
The track is located off Highway 51, near the Gillette Motor Speedway. There will be 25 classes of racers for Sunday’s races.
