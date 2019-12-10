BASKETBALL
Twin spruce 7A beats Sage Valley before Thanksgiving
The Twin Spruce seventh grade A team moved to 12-0 on Nov. 26 with a 39-7 win over cross-town opponent Sage Valley Junior High.
Gracie Ranum was the main contributor for the Warriors, pouring in almost half the team’s points with 18. Lanae Kimbley and Jayden Haugen added eight points each.
The team’s top rebounder was Yasmin Rodriquez, who had seven boards to go with three steals and two assists.
Twin Spruce 7B splits games at Spearfish Shootout
The Twin Spruce seventh grade B team went 1-1 on Nov. 23, but the one win was by 68 points.
Kaylie Neary led the Warriors with 14 points, Erika Martinez had 13 and McKinlee Franzen added 10 on the way to a 69-1 win over Douglas, South Dakota.
The Warriors were at the Spearfish Shootout playing two games on the same day, and lost 14-11 in the second matchup against Spearfish, South Dakota.
Twin Spruce led the whole game, until losing it in the final minutes, coach Kayla Hurd said. She thought her team was out-hustled, but it was a good game to learn from.
Lauren Kuhbacher led with six points, while Neary and Rylie Walker both had two.
Three days later, the Warriors took on Sage Valley Junior high and picked up a big win by the score of 43-12 at home. Martinez had a big outing with 15 points, Lauren Kuhbacher had eight and Elise Kuhbacher six.
The win moved the Warriors to 9-2 on the season.
Sage Valley 8A team moves to 11-2 on the season
The Sage Valley eighth grade girls basketball A team lost its first game of the season Nov. 23 at a jamboree in Spearfish, South Dakota.
Before that, the Eagles took down Hill City 34-16 to move to 9-0 earlier in the day. Bailey Barnes led the way, posting her first double-double of the season with 13 points and 10 rebounds. She also had three blocks.
Attie Westbrook had a solid all-around game with five points, four steals and three assists. Cena Carlson added six points and a pair of rebounds.
During the second game of the day, the Eagles were beaten 23-17 for their first loss of the season. Carlson led the team with three points, but coach Cindy Myers said Sage Valley didn’t play its best game.
The final game before the Thanksgiving break was played Nov. 26, and the Eagles won a narrow contest against cross-town rival Twin Spruce Junior High 44-37 to move to 10-1.
Barnes had another big game under the basket, posting nine points and six rebounds, while Westbrook also added nine points. Brianna Ketchum played great defense during the win, Myers said.
Sage Valley’s latest game was Thursday, a loss to conference opponent Buffalo. Myers said the biggest issue was on the offensive end and the Eagles only shot 21% from the field.
Cox was the leading scorer with 11 points and Westbrook had seven.
Sage Valley 7A drops two of four games before break
The seventh grade A Eagles lost two out of their four games before the Thanksgiving break. The latest result was a 43-12 defeat to cross-town opponent Twin Spruce on Nov. 26.
Coach Danelle Wilkerson said her team had decent shots, but couldn’t get anything to fall.
Taylee Cundy was the top scorer with eight points and added five rebound and three blocks. Allie Rodgers had an all-around game — two points, four rebounds, three steals and two assists.
On Nov. 23, Sage Valley picked up two wins in one day during the Spearfish Shootout in Spearfish, South Dakota. The first game was a 55-5 blowout win against Douglas, South Dakota.
“We scored on the opening tip and never looked back,” Wilkerson said.
Cundy led again with 18 points and four rebounds, while Kalissa Terrell added 10 points, four rebounds and three steals. Sage Cyr had a huge game on the boards, racking up 16 rebounds to go with three steals. McKayla Ely add 12 boards to the effort.
During the second game of the day, the Eagles beat Hill City, South Dakota, 21-9 despite not shooting well.
Isabella Conklin-Banner was one of the leading scorers with five points and she also had five rebounds. Greta Heitmann had five points, while Terrell had four.
The other loss during the four-game stretch was to Sheridan on Nov. 21. The Eagles only trailed by six at halftime, but ended up falling 44-28.
Wilkerson said Sheridan’s size in the post was Sage Valley’s biggest challenge. Four Eagles finished with six points; Heitmann, Cundy, Cyr, and Allie Rodgers.
Sage Valley 7B team hits rough patch, drops to 6-7
The Sage Valley 7B team was sitting at 5-3 with Thanksgiving nearing, but lost four of its next five to drop to 6-7.
The lone win came was 28-20 against Buffalo on Thursday.
It was a slow start, but Amya Kiser, Kally Sherman and Sadie Mason came off the bench to provide a spark, coach Dewain Myers said.
Kiser led the way with nine points and three steals; Sherman had six points, three rebounds and three steals; while Anaiya Roberts added six points and four rebounds.
The win brought the Eagles record to 6-6 and 2-2 in conference. It also broke a three-game losing streak to Sheridan (27-15), Twin Spruce (39-7) and Newcastle (18-13).
Their latest loss was against Sundance on Monday, where the Eagles were beaten 23-16 in overtime. Brinlee Holden led the way with six points and seven steals.
WRESTLING
Sage Valley wrestlers post impressive results
The Sage Valley wrestling team has stayed busy since before Thanksgiving. On Nov. 23, the Eagles were in a tournament in Sturgis, South Dakota, and had seven first-place finishers.
Peyton Alexander, Antonio Avila, Cort Catlin, Kavonte Montgomery, Reed Papenfuss, Jais Rose and Lance Streifel were the winners in Sturgis.
The next competition for the Eagles was in Sheridan on Nov. 26, where they lost the A match 62-35. Ashton Leegard won with a superior decision, Ryan Johnson and Kavonte Montgomery won by pin, while Thompson Carroll won by forfeit.
After the Thanksgiving break, Sage Valley got back into the action Dec. 3 at a tournament in Speafish, South Dakota.
Seventeen Eagles won their brackets — Alexander, Avila, Catlin, Rose, Montgomery, Blaize Burrow, Korbyn Eliasson, Landon Hofer, Draedyn Johnson, Quinn Kalpin, Ashton Leegaard, William Lehnen, Michael Mahoney, Owen Murry, Braden Roberts, Gunther Rosier and Koen Teeter.
Then on Thursday, the Eagles were in Douglas for a dual. Out of the A and B teams, 23 wrestlers won.
The latest results were from a tournament in Rapid City, South Dakota. Again, the Eagles had a great showing and 20 wrestlers won their brackets.
The winners were: Alexander, Eliasson, Avila, Hofer, Burrow, Catlin, Montgomery, Teeter, Papenfuss, Brayden Clifford, Rose, Kayden Alberson, Kaldon Hatzenbihler, Toarin Humble, Rex Imus, Zane Lechner, Phillip McNeil, Cameron Pilcher, Gunther Rosier, and Lance Streifel.
SWIMMING
Gillette Gators host Candy Cane Open, 385 swimmers
Gillette’s youth swimming program hosted a 13-team event at the Campbell County Aquatic Center Friday-Sunday.
The only team with more entries than the Gillette Gators (449) was Billings Aquatic Club Stingray with 575. In total, there were 385 swimmers, including 304 from out of town. Over the three days, nearly 2,500 swims took place, meet director Matt Olsen said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.