6 local shooters advance to districts in free throw contest

The gym at Prairie Wind Elementary School was uncharacteristically quiet after school Monday as 26 kids competed in the Hoop Shoot youth free throw contest hosted by the National Elks Foundation.
Complete silence was called for as 16 boys and 10 girls battled it out at the free throw line in three different age groups, ages 8-9, 10-11 and 12-13. The contest included 25 free throw shots in total with the highest scorer moving on to the district tournament later this month in Casper.
Six winners qualified for districts Monday night. On the girls side, Hayley Shippy won the 8-9 division, Jordan Schafter won the 10-11 division and Olivia Couch won the 12-13 division with Jerzey Fiedor finishing second.
Gracie Baysinger finished in second in the 10-11 division and Jerzey Fiedor finished second in the 12-13 division.
On the boys side, Luke Bouzis finished first in the 8-9 division, Payton Sorensen won the 10-11 division and Eli Melinkovich won the 12-13 division. Harper Rice finished second in the 8-9 group, Lance LaFramboise finished second in the 10-11 group and Kobyn Coates finished second in the 12-13 division.
Melinkovich will not be able to compete in Casper and Coates will take his place as the Gillette representative at the district competition, coordinator Vicki Swenson said.
The turnout of 26 kids was the biggest the event has seen, Swenson said. The whole purpose of the contest is to get kids involved in something and to show them how to develop grit through adversity.
It was the 10th year of the Hoop Shoot contest in Gillette, Swenson said. The contest is in its 50th year at the national level.
This year’s contest also featured two former winners. Tatum Sorensen was a rebounder Monday night and Lisa Haugen was a line judge. Sorensen was the Wyoming state winner last year and Haugen was in the national competition when she was a kid, Swenson said.
The six Gillette winners will move on to the district competition. District winners will advance to the state competition and the state winners will advance to regionals in Colorado Springs in March.
The 12 regional finalists will compete for the national free throw shooting title in Chicago in April. All state winners will be awarded “Wyoming Hoop Shoot Team” warm-up suits.
The district contest will be at 10 a.m. Jan. 29 at Casper College.
