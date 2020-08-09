The Gillette Roughriders fully expected to be crowned AA American Legion state champions Sunday in Rock Springs.
Post 42 needed to beat Cheyenne Post 6 twice on the final day of the state tournament to win the title. But the Sixers didn’t allow the chance for a second game and used an 8-1 win to secure their fifth state title in the last six years.
“It just wasn’t our day today — didn’t really execute in all three areas, pitching, hitting and defense,” coach Nate Perleberg said. “It just wasn’t a great day for us. And on a championship day, it’s tough when things don’t go your way.”
The Roughriders answered a first-inning run by the Sixers with one of their own in the second. But Gillette missed out on a big opportunity in the second inning.
It was one of Gillette’s best chances to do some damage. The ’Riders loaded the bases with one out, then scored a run, but a double play got Cheyenne out of the jam.
Then the Sixers immediately made Gillette pay for the missed opportunity with a two-run homer in the top of the third inning. That made it 3-1 and then a sacrifice fly later in the inning extended the lead to 4-1.
Gillette’s go-to pitcher Hayden Sylte was chased from the mound after giving up the fourth run and was replaced by Brody Richardson. Sylte said he wasn’t at his best and the Sixers took advantage.
“I didn’t execute my pitches very good,” Sylte said. “They were definitely being really aggressive with the pitches that I missed.”
Richardson worked out of a bases-loaded jam with a ground out. But like Sylte, the Sixers got to him in the top of the fifth inning.
After an error allowed the Sixers to take the 5-1 lead, Cheyenne hit its second home run of the game to make it 7-1. Then a double extended the lead to 8-1 later in the fifth inning.
Gillette senior Zach Brown had two hits over the final three innings, but he was the only base runner the Roughriders could muster.
“I thought we had some good at-bats, a couple good innings, but we just didn’t have the big hit with runners in scoring position,” Sylte said. “We were just a couple big hits away from keeping us in it.”
The Roughriders finished with six hits and three errors, all of which were cashed in by the Sixers. Senior Logan Davis came up with the lone RBI.
In all, Gillette finishes the season with a record of 52-15, including three tournament championships.
