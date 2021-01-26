Both the Thunder Basin High School boys and girls basketball teams are playing with targets on their backs.
The Bolts were ranked No. 1 in the WyoPrep.com coaches and media basketball rankings for both boys and girls this past weekend. While the boys will likely surrender their No. 1 spot to No. 2-ranked Sheridan who beat the Bolts Saturday 67-63, both teams hope to be serious contenders when the state tournament rolls around in March.
“I think the hardest part about it is that every team is looking to beat us,” said senior Sydney Solem. “We’re the team that everybody else really wants to beat.”
The problem for other teams in Wyoming and out of state is that neither Bolts team has been an easy beat through the first part of the season. The Thunder Basin boys are 7-3 while the girls improved to 9-1 over the weekend.
The rankings may have an impact on how other teams approach their games with Thunder Basin, but on the court, neither the boys or the girls let the coaches and media rankings affect their play.
“Obviously, it’s something to be proud of,” TBHS boys coach Rory Williams said about being ranked No. 1 in the state. “You put a lot of hard work into winning big games and you’re rewarded in the rankings for winning those big games. Our kids are mature and they know what comes with that.”
The East Conference of the state in Class 4A is a basketball powerhouse, Williams said. The top five schools in last week’s boys rankings were all from Cheyenne, Sheridan and Gillette while the girls rankings had just one team ranked in the top five from the West (Cody).
“The East is a monster,” Williams said. “Both (boys and girls) on this side of the conference are really good, Nos. 1-4. You can’t take anyone lightly.”
Girls led by defense and chemistry
A huge credit to Thunder Basin’s early success on the girls team is how close-knit the group is on and off the court, Solem said. Part of it is how long the girls have known each other, as this year’s roster has seven seniors.
“It helps a lot that we’ve been playing together for so long,” Solem said. “We know what our teammates are going to be doing, which helps a lot when running an offense. We just always know what the other person is going to be doing.”
While Thunder Basin’s offense went into the weekend No. 1 in the state in both scoring (61.2 points per game) and shooting (45.3%), the defense is what opposing teams are going to have to prepare for come playoff time.
The girls are ranked No. 3 in 4A defensively, allowing just 41.4 points per game while averaging 21.6 opponent turnovers. First-year coach LeeAnn Cox said defense would be the main focus before the season began and 10 games in, the truth is in the stat sheet.
“Cox always tells us at practice that the most important thing is the ball,” Solem said. “The ball is the only thing that’s going to hurt you. ... The girl on the other side of the court isn’t going to hurt you without the ball.”
The Bolts defense is starting to find its stride at the perfect time going into conference play. In Thunder Basin’s first game of the season against rival Sheridan, the girls held the Broncs to just four points in the first quarter.
“We like to play defense and we’re pretty scrappy most of the time,” Solem said. “We just all know how to work together.”
As many coaches preach, good defense leads to good offense. Senior Gabby Drube was No. 2 in the state in scoring with 17.8 points per game going into the weekend, but most of the Bolts’ offense comes from forced turnovers leading to fast-break layups.
As the state tournament quickly approaches on the calendar, the No. 1-ranked Thunder Basin girls aren’t going anywhere. In fact, Solem and her teammates think they are just getting started.
Boys rely on trust
Perhaps the biggest weakness for the Thunder Basin boys is something far out of Williams’ control. The tallest player on the roster is Andre Felton at 6-foot-3.
Sheridan exposed this weakness during Saturday’s game, as 6-7 Sam Lecholat put up 31 points on the Bolts on Thunder Basin’s home floor to hand them their first conference loss of the season.
“In our practices it’s hard to simulate 6-7,” Williams said. “I think our guys realize how physical 6-7 can be and how flawless we have to be on the defensive end.
“Our kids get it. They understand what’s ahead of them.”
Aside from the team’s lack of height, the Bolts haven’t shown many other weaknesses so far. Before the Sheridan game, Thunder Basin was ranked No. 3 in shooting at 46%, which includes 35.8% from 3-point range.
For a team ranked third in 3-point attempts at 26.9 per game, the key for the boys is to trust the open teammate to make a shot. It also doesn’t hurt that Thunder Basin has two players ranked in the top-10 for scoring in Class 4A.
Junior point guard Deegan Williams is averaging a third-best 18.8 points per game and scored 28 against Sheridan on Saturday. McKale Holte, also a junior, is seventh in the state with an average of 15.9 points per game.
Thunder Basin’s height disadvantage has them at last in 4A in rebounding, averaging just 21.4 per game. But what they lack in size is made up for by hard work and trust in each other, Williams said.
Much like the girls, the defense is stingy and allows just 52.4 points per game while averaging 10 steals a contest. Despite the early conference loss to Sheridan, the Bolts boys will be looking to bring home hardware from the state tournament.
For now, both the boys and girls teams can’t focus on the state tournament. Instead, they’re preparing to renew their cross-town rivalry with Campbell County this weekend.
The girls will face a Campbell County team (4-5) that is gaining momentum and is 2-0 in conference play while the Camel boys are (6-3) 1-1 in conference after losing to Sheridan on Friday.
The girls tip off at 6 p.m. while the boys play at 7:30 Friday night at Thunder Basin High School.
