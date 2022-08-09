Jason Fink was recruited by Augustana University as a pitcher.
The 6-foot-7 Campbell County High School graduate committed to the Vikings last October. The plan was for Fink to focus solely on pitching once he made the move to college this fall.
But the coaching staff didn’t completely shut down the idea of Fink taking a few at-bats in college.
“The original plan was for me just to pitch but one of the coaches said it would depend on how the season went,” Fink said.
Fink made a strong case during his senior season to continue his hitting career at Augustana. The former Camel finished the year with a .415 batting average.
To go along with his .477 on-base percentage, Fink set two new Roughriders’ records at the plate this summer. His 102 hits and 96 RBIs are both program-bests since American Legion changed from BESR bats to BBCOR bats in 2012, coach Nate Perleberg said.
Fink didn’t just set records at the dish. The hard-throwing right-hander showed why he was recruited as a pitcher by setting a new Roughriders’ single-season record with a 0.92 ERA on the mound.
Perhaps the most glaring aspect of Fink’s sub-one ERA is the competition he pitched against over the course of the season. As Gillette’s ace, Fink was often saved for crucial games late in tournaments when the Roughriders needed a win the most.
His final start as a Roughrider came at this week’s American Legion Northwest Regional Tournament at Hladky Memorial Stadium. Fink faced Billings and allowed just three hits in seven innings against the state champions of Montana.
“When I look at the teams I threw against, they all had college hitters in their lineups,” Fink said. “That helped immensely just giving me confidence out there on the mound.”
In 83.2 innings this season, Fink tallied a 9-5 record while striking out 104 batters. He allowed just 11 earned runs in 13 starts.
“The ERA all comes down to the defense behind me,” Fink said. “It’s not like I struck out every guy I faced. There were guys behind me making outstanding plays all year.”
Fink felt particularly thankful for junior Cory Schilling at third base as well as freshman Mason Drube in center field and senior Colson Kluck in left. The new ERA record wouldn’t be possible without having a defense he could trust behind him, Fink said.
Fink leaves Gillette as two-time all-state selection. He earned second-team honors in 2020 before being a unanimous selection this summer.
Fink admits his junior year was a bit of a disappointment. He started 12 games and had a 4-7 record with a 4.10 ERA and 99 strikeouts.
“To be honest, last year just sucked,” Fink said. “Me and coach Perleberg had a one-on-one talk after the season ended and he told me it had nothing to do with how hard I was working. He said I was doing everything right and that I’d break through eventually.”
And break through he did. Fink was a strong candidate for the Wyoming Player of the Year this summer for his contributions for Gillette both on the mound and at the plate.
What sets Fink apart from many other high school pitchers was his ability to weather the storm of his junior year and grow through the adversity he faced. Augustana looked past the box scores to see Fink’s potential as a college pitcher and offered him a roster spot in South Dakota just three months after his junior season ended.
With the college decision out of the way, Fink felt a lot less pressure on him going into his senior season. That mellow vibe rubbed off on a lot of his Roughrider teammates.
“This was the best year of baseball I’ve ever played,” Fink said. “Everyday was just so much fun. At the beginning of the season we said we wanted to make the season fun and play loose while still working hard and we did that.”
Fink credits Perleberg and the Roughriders program as a whole for preparing him for taking the next step both as a player and as a person. Perleberg’s teams have long been known for having high standards for both its play and its behavior and this year was no different for Fink and his teammates.
“I think the biggest thing was not only being the best baseball player I can be but the best person I can be away from the field,” Fink said. “Perleberg has really stapled that into all of us. It’s not always just about baseball.”
Fink will always appreciate the teammates that were by his side during his final year in a Roughriders’ uniform. His senior season will also go down in the program’s record book in three different places.
