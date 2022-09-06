Campbell County played host to 24 high school volleyball teams for the annual Gillette Invite preseason tournament this weekend.

JV and varsity teams participating in the tournament included Big Horn, Buffalo, Burns, Campbell County, Cheyenne Central, Cheyenne South, Douglas, Glenrock, Kelly Walsh, Laramie, Moorcroft, Natrona County, Newcastle, Rapid City Christian, Rapid City Central, Rapid City Stevens, Scottsbluff, Sheridan, Spearfish, St. Thomas More, Sundance, Thunder Basin, Wheatland and Wright.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.