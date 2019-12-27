Campbell County High School junior heavyweight Colter Rankin has quickly become one of the Camels’ top wrestlers, and he hasn’t yet had a full season of high school wrestling under his belt.
He played basketball as a freshman and last year went out for wrestling but didn’t complete the full season.
“It’s kind of just a come-up year, proving what I need to prove,” Rankin said about his focus and dedication now.
Two meets into the season, Rankin is one of the wrestlers Camels coach Clay Rodgers can look to for points in duals.
“I thought he showed a lot of maturity and a lot of growth from where he left off last year,” Rodgers said. “He’s very athletic. … I’m glad he’s back with us again as a junior.”
He took second place in his weight class in the first tournament of the season at the Powell Invitational. Then, he and 160-pound senior Dawsen Hayden led the team by winning multiple matches at the Pat Weede Memorial Invite last weekend at Thunder Basin High School.
Rankin pinned three of his seven opponents over the weekend.
His road to wrestling again this season at Campbell County hasn’t been an easy one.
In the fall, he was expected to be a starting lineman on the football team, but an incident during the intrasquad scrimmage got him kicked off the team.
“A lot of us were kind of devastated because he’s been playing with us for most of the years,” said Hayden, who was a linebacker on this year’s Camels football team. “He brought a lot. He brought intensity to our team. He brought effort, and he didn’t care if he beat you up in practice.
“He was trying to get himself better. He was trying to get you better, and he was trying to get the team better.”
Rankin then thought about moving to Evanston, and he actually went there for about a week, he said. But he found out that he wasn’t going to be able to play sports for a year because of high school transfer rules.
So, he moved back to CCHS and started wrestling for the young CCHS team, and said he doesn’t regret it.
Last season, in Rankin’s first season wrestling in junior high, he was shooting early and often, and it tired him out in matches against 285-pound opponents.
“I was more like a set the tempo guy (last year),” Rankin said. “I was always shooting instead of just waiting for the opportunity.”
Rodgers said that he has noticed a maturity in Rankin’s wrestling style this season compared to last year. He now waits for his opportunity and takes his shot at the optimal moment.
“Heavyweight matches are a lot different looking than little guy matches, and I’m glad he’s aggressive and he’s wanting to shoot, but he’s not the tallest of heavyweights,” Rodgers said about wearing out opponents. “Kind of like a boxer, you got to take your body blows and wear them down in the early rounds, and get them in the late rounds.”
Rankin is a shorter, lighter heavyweight and uses his athleticism to defeat larger opponents who might try to use shear strength and size to overpower smaller wrestlers.
Rankin and the Camels are in a three week break before their next competition at the Shane Shatto Invite in Douglas on Jan. 10-11.
