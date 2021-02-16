Since the school opened in 2017, the Thunder Basin High wrestling team immediately became one of the top Class 4A teams in Wyoming.
In its first year of competition, the Bolts placed third at the state tournament with a team score of 204.5. In 2019, they were fourth with a score of 187.5 and were fourth again last year with a team score of 189.
The Bolts go into this year’s state tournament expecting to bring home the school’s first team state wrestling championship. Thunder Basin is ranked No. 2 in the state behind only Sheridan in Class 4A on wyowrestling.com.
While Thunder Basin lost its only individual champ from last year to graduation, the Bolts return six state placers and four seniors who are four-year varsity wrestlers.
State placers from last year include senior Jeric Igo (fifth at state in 2020), junior Seamus Casey (third), sophomore Lane Catlin (fourth), senior Dylan Catlin (third), junior Cael Porter (fifth) and sophomore Dillon Glick (sixth).
The experience the Bolts have is going to be crucial in regionals and beyond, said coach Mikah Kadera.
“Those guys are comfortable in different settings and they’ve been to the regional tournament before,” Kadera said. “Being down at the Events Center in Casper (for state), a lot of the kids on varsity and JV have been there and have wrestled in tournaments there. ... That obviously goes a long ways.”
Igo (126 pounds) and Lane Catlin (220) are both ranked No. 1 in their respective weight classes while Lane’s older brother, Dylan Catlin, is ranked No. 2 at 138 pounds. Casey (145) and Glick (195) are both ranked No. 3 while Porter is ranked fourth at 152 pounds.
While one of the largest advantages the Bolts team has is experience, Thunder Basin also has some of the best young talent in the state.
Freshman Antonio Avila is ranked No. 1 in Class 4A at 113 pounds. Junior Alex Draper is ranked third at 120 pounds and freshman Jais Rose is ranked No. 5 at 132 pounds.
The Bolts also have four wrestlers ranked sixth in their weight classes: freshman Blaize Burrow at 106 pounds, junior Aden Jorgenson at 170, junior Aidyn Mitchell at 182 and junior Dylan Skillings in the heavyweight division.
As a testament to how deep the Bolts’ roster is, Thunder Basin has a second wrestler ranked in the top-7 at 132 pounds in senior Parker Lee.
“Depth is huge,” Kadera said. “That’s what’s going to take us to our team goal of winning a team state championship this year. But individually, too, that helps with having good guys around at every single weight class. They never have an easy practice and they don’t have an easy match.
“For a lot of them, their toughest matches are wrestling with each other.”
The tournament will be an 8-man bracket of up to six wrestlers in each weight class, with a limit of two from each school. Teams will rotate taking a bye in each weight class so team scores are as even as possible, Kadera said.
The top four wrestlers from each weight class will qualify for the state tournament Feb. 27 in Casper with the top two earning seeds.
The regional tournament between Thunder Basin, Sheridan and Campbell County will be Friday in Sheridan. Both the regional and state tournaments will be one-day events this year because of COVID-19 protocols from the Wyoming High School Activities Association.
