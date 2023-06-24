Famous Idaho Potato Bowl Football
Buy Now

Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen runs with the ball Dec. 22, 2017 against Central Michigan at the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl. The quarterback dons the cover of the latest edition of the football video game Madden being released Aug. 18.

 Darin Oswald

Kayden LaFramboise has been in Laramie for two weeks now as a walk-on wide receiver for the University of Wyoming. Every day he walks past a mural of former University of Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen on his way to team workouts. It’s an inspiration from one guy who had to fight his way into the college world to another, a reminder that you can succeed no matter where you go in college or how you get there.

Send your sports news to Sports Editor David Rodish at drodish@gillettenewsrecord.net or call 682-9306, ext. 204

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.