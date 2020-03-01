The Gillette College men’s basketball team trailed 65-64 with 2.8 seconds left to play in Saturday’s first round of Region IX playoff action.
Turns out that was more than enough time for Isaac Mushila, who drained a 10-foot jumper with 1.3 seconds on the clock to beat Easter Wyoming College 66-65.
The freshman Pronghorn forward was actually the third option coach Shawn Neary had squirreled away for just such a scenario — an inbounds pass on the opponents’ baseline with just seconds to play.
“It’s a play we don’t show until that situation,” Shawn Neary said. “We don’t ever run it unless it’s that situation: under 3 or 4 seconds and need a basket.”
The player inbounding the ball is looking to:
- A: Get the ball to sophomore Mason Archambault, one of the top shooters on the team. He wasn’t open.
- B: Hit freshman Teonta McKeithen, who had the hot hand and shot 10-14 in the game. That didn’t happen either.
- C: This was freshman Isaac Mushila, and it turned out to be the right call.
Mushila received the ball from teammate Jayden Coke near the baseline on the right side of the court about 10 feet away from the basket.
“They thought that we want that play for Mason or Teonta because those two dudes can shoot the ball,” Mushila said about the Eastern Wyoming defense. “They kind of forgot about me, so when I catch the ball I’m thinking, ‘What should I do right now?’”
Sophomore Bradley Akhile set a screen for Mushila, giving him a little extra space and Mushila went up with the seconds ticking in his head.
It went in with 1.3 seconds left and the Pronghorns (25-5) narrowly advance with the win over the Lancers (15-16) at the Pronghorn Center.
Just last weekend, Gillette College handled the Lancers easily 80-57 in their final regular season game of the season, but Neary said he knew Saturday would be different.
“We anticipated them playing a lot different than they did last week,” Neary said. “You lose to somebody by 20-something, you’re going to come in the next day and get after them.”
With 1:08 to play, McKeithen hit a 3-pointer to give the Pronghorns a 64-61 lead.
Then Eastern Wyoming’s Jeremi Jiba was fouled shooting a 3-pointer. He hit the first two and the Pronghorns called a timeout.
Jiba missed his final free throw which, in the end, made all the difference. Regulation would’ve ended in a tie if the Lancers had that final more point when Mushila hit the game-winner.
With 9.6 seconds to play, Eastern Wyoming’s Earl Baker Jr. was fouled driving to the basket and went to the free throw line. He hit both charity shots and put the Lancers up 65-64.
The Pronghorns got it past half court and were working the ball around when the official called a jump ball. Gillette had the arrow and set up the baseline inbound play.
“I give Eastern a lot of credit. I just think coach (Tim) Moser does a fantastic job of coaching,” Neary said. “He gets so much out of his guys. They execute.”
Eastern Wyoming led 21-11 midway through the first half.
“They took it to us. I mean I just felt like they just rammed it down our throat,” Neary said about the beginning of the game. “We were on our heels. We were a little flat.”
McKeithen saved the Pronghorns with 16 points in the first half, including a jumper at the buzzer to put Gillette ahead 33-30 at halftime.
“When we down, you really just got to stay calm,” McKeithen said. “I just really slowed things down and I just tried to get easy buckets, chip away at the lead.”
McKeithen led Gillette with 25 points in the game. Archambault and Akhile each had 11. Mushila led in rebounding with 14 and was on the court for almost 36 minutes.
“He’s really a force, like a strong presence,” McKeithen said about Mushila. “That’s what we need on this team, for sure.”
Eastern Wyoming’s Jonatan Arvidsson led his team with 19 points and nine rebounds.
Both teams shot about 47% from the field, but the Pronghorns took 10 more shots in the game (55-45).
Gillette will go on to play Otero Junior College on Thursday in Sterling, Colorado.
