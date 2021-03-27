In front of a sell-out crowd, the Wyoming Mustangs professional indoor football team won its inaugural game 42-40 over the Dallas Prime Saturday night in the Wyoming Center at Cam-plex.
While it was a relief for all the players to come away with a win its the team's first ever game, it took some late-game heroics to come from behind and beat the Prime.
"It was a great experience," Mustang quarterback David Perkins said. "We had a big crowd, more than we expected, and we worked hard in practice for this. We just came out and played."
The total attendance was 4,100 people, assistant general manager Richard Sickler said.
Game recap
The Mustangs started the season with the ball, but the team's first offensive drive stalled after a turnover on downs. The Prime scored the first points in the game with 2:03 left in the first quarter but failed the two-point conversion to take an early 6-0 lead.
After Faustino Saucedo subbed in at quarterback for the Mustangs, Wyoming was able to get on the scoreboard as time expired in the first half from a touchdown strike from Saucedo to wide receiver Garry Brown to tie the game 6-6.
Like the Prime, the Mustangs failed the two-point conversion to keep the game tied going into the second quarter.
After Dallas found the endzone with 13:30 left in the second quarter and failed another two-point conversion to make the game 12-6, Perkins made the most of his time at quarterback for the Mustangs by throwing a 12-yard touchdown pass to Brian Handle to make the score 12-12, where the score would stay after an unsuccessful two-point conversion with 7:20 left in the first half.
Dallas struck right back with a rushing touchdown and a successful two-point conversion to take a 20-12 lead with 1:16 left in the second quarter. With plenty of time left in the half to tie the game, the Mustangs did just that on a Perkins to Brown 23-yard strike and successful two-point conversion to bring the game back to 20-20 with 26 seconds left in the second quarter.
After Dallas got the ball, Jalen Hicks intercepted a pass in the endzone to close out the half.
Like the first half, Dallas came out of the locker room after halftime and scored less than four minutes in to take a 26-20 lead after a failed two-point attempt. But just two minutes later, Handle again found the endzone for the Mustangs on a 6-yard run to tie the game 26-26.
On par with the team's previous attempts, the Mustangs were unable to capitalize on the two-point conversion to keep the game tied.
The Prime's offense drove methodically down the field, taking off nearly seven minutes of game-clock before finally punching it in with a rushing touchdown with 27.7 seconds left in the third quarter.
After another failed two-point attempt, Wyoming was in line to get the ball back but fumbled on the ensuing kickoff, which Dallas recovered as time expired in the quarter. After the turnover, the Mustangs needed a big defensive stop, which is exactly what the team got and the offense made the most of the opportunity on the following drive.
With 10:05 left in the game, Perkins found Brown in the endzone for the second time in the game, this time for a 21-yard touchdown. After numerous failed attempts, the Mustangs punched the ball in on the two-point attempt to take its first lead of the game 34-32.
The momentum shifted in the Mustangs favor and it showed on the defensive side. Already with one interception in the game, Hicks picked off Dallas' quarterback in the endzone on a crucial play and ran the ball back 30 yards to set the offense up for another score.
The great field position led to the Mustangs' ability to pound the ball on the ground, leading to Handle finding the endzone for the third time on a 8-yard run with 5:01 left in the fourth quarter. After a successful two-point conversion, the Mustangs took a two-score lead at 42-32.
Dallas' offense wasn't done yet, however, as the Prime's quarterback scored on another rushing touchdown and completed the two-point conversion to make the game 42-40. But with just 49 seconds left and a failed onside kick, the Mustangs gained possession of the ball and were able to run the rest of the clock out to secure the Mustangs' first win in team history.
Handle and Brown both ended the day with three touchdowns apiece while Hicks' two interceptions anchored the defense, which stepped up when it needed to most. While it was only a preseason game, getting back on the field and playing at full-speed sets the team up nicely for its season-opener next week against Oklahoma.
"It's a new organization but we're going to find the chemistry and come Monday we're going to get ready for Oklahoma," defensive back Alex Noble said. "One game at a time. I love this city and the fans, man. They really came out and supported."
The Mustangs will host the Oklahoma Flying Aces at 7 p.m. Saturday night in the Wyoming Center at Cam-plex. Mustangs tickets can be bought at wyomingmustangsfootball.com or at the Cam-plex ticket office and at cam-plex.com.
