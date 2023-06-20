Gillette College wrapped up its rodeo season with a eighth-place women’s team, individual leaderboard placers and the women’s all-around title going to freshman Haiden Thompson.
The Pronghorns sent five down to Casper for the College National Finals Rodeo: four that made up the region-winning women’s team — Thompson, Jaycie West, Ellie Bard and Staheli Adams — and Tanner McInerney, who qualified individually as a team roping heeler.
Best in the nation
The most notable accomplishment from the weekend was the all-around title going to Thompson, solidifying herself as the best female athlete in college rodeo. She came to Gillette College as the top-ranked recruit of her class and with the goal of winning the all-around.
She did it as a freshman and left little doubt. Thompson dominated all year, and the title was the apt culmination of her first collegiate season.
“Being a freshman and being the one that came out on top put the icing on the cake,” Thompson said. “It was really special to know that all of my hard work has been worth it and paid off.”
Gillette College coach Will LaDuke said nobody works harder than Thompson. He knew she came in with big expectations for this season and wasn’t surprised she was able to accomplish what she did. It’s the first time Gillette College has won an all-around at the CNFR.
Thompson tied for ninth in breakaway roping and tied for eighth in goat tying. Next year, she wants to win an event on top of winning the all-around.
One thing that Bard and West emphasized going in was to not get too caught up in the scale of the CNFR, to treat it like any other rodeo. Thompson said this approach helped her compete the way she did. She wasn’t trying to break any records or be the fastest out there. Thompson just wanted to make four good runs for what she knows she can do.
“Going into next year, that’ll be my game plan,” Thompson said. “Take a step back and enjoy it — don’t overthink it. Hopefully I can win one of the events on top of the all-around.”
Women’s team takes eighth
Thompson alongside the three other girls combined to take eighth in the CNFR. The team had a good week, but had some poor luck in the short round. LaDuke said that if the team had been able to finish a little bit stronger, the team could’ve placed in the top three.
Nonetheless, LaDuke was happy with his team’s performance in Casper.
“I thought they all battled really good for us, a lot of effort, a lot of trying to win first,” LaDuke said. “We didn’t have the best short round, which sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn’t.”
Alongside Thomspon, Bard was one of the best in the rodeo. Bard took sixth in the barrel racing. This was not Bard’s first CNFR, and her experience showed. The fourth-year student had been one of Gillette College’s most consistent cowgirls and at the highest stage she showed it again.
“I thought everyone did really good,” Thompson said of her team. “They all made three or four really good runs. Some just didn’t have some great luck, but overall the girls did a really good job.”
Solo heeler
Gillette College’s men’s team didn’t qualify, but Tanner McInerney qualified by himself in the team roping as a heeler. He showed why he qualified as an individual by tying for fourth in the event. McInerney and Cam Jensen, his partner at the CNFR, from the University of Wyoming had the best run in the third go.
“He’s a young man who has worked very hard,” LaDuke said of McInerney. “I was happy to see him have some success. He competes at a pro level and works hard at his skill.”
This year was the final collegiate year for McInerney, and the CNFR run he had was the best possible way for him to end it. McInerney qualified once before, in 2020, but the rodeo was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He finally made it to the rodeo in his last year.
“It was great, it was a taste of the big show, big lights,” McInerney said. “Everything worked out it’s always good to do good in a big stage you got what it takes and it’s a really good feeling to have that come together like that.”
McInerney will continue his rodeo career at the pro level, something he has already been doing for three years. LaDuke said he’s ready for the competition at that level. McInerney said what he learned in Gillette set him up to compete at the pro level.
“I had a great time at Gillette, both the coaches are amazing,” McInerney said. “They would do anything for us kids. They give us all the tools to win and succeed at the level like that.”
Next year
Two keys to the women’s team’s success was Bard and West. Both will be moving on from the program, leaving a big hole — particularly in leadership — for the rest of the Pronghorns to try to fill.
“I’m truly going to miss Ellie Bard and Jaycie West,” Thompson said. “Those two girls are a big part of why we as freshman did so well. We always had someone really good to look up to in the arena and out of the arena.”
Thompson said it’ll be on her and other freshmen like Adams to take what they learned from Bard and West and help the next class of Pronghorns.
Gillette College has always had a notable program under LaDuke — it’s why they were able to get a top-ranked recruit like Thompson a year ago. But with CNFR success like this, it will continue to help the team recruit at a national level. LaDuke and the Pronghorns hope this year’s impressive freshman class can become a trend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.