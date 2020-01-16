It was back-and-forth until the final minutes, but all that matters is how a team finishes.
The No. 25-ranked Gillette College women’s basketball team found its rhythm in the final quarter to sneak out with a close 74-68 victory over Eastern Wyoming College.
“We just had a hard time getting on the same page and finding our rhythm tonight,” Gillette College coach Liz Lewis said. “But it’s a win on the road, and it’s tough to win on the road in this conference, so I’m very proud of the girls for finding a way to win.”
The Pronghorns (17-2) trailed by one point going into the final quarter, then out-scored the Lancers 21-14 down the stretch Wednesday.
Pronghorns’ sophomore forward Molly Coleman, an Adelaide, Australia, native, led the team in scoring with 19 points. She shot 9-17 from the floor and added a team-high seven rebounds. Teammate Brooke Gumber, also a sophomore forward, had eight rebounds.
Four Pronghorns finished with double-digit scoring in the game. Coleman, sophomore Skylar Patton (14 points), freshman Kobe King-Hawea (14 points) and sophomore Teila McInerney (12 points) paced a balanced effort.
“Nobody played exceptionally well, but nobody played really bad. It was just kind of an average game all-around,” Lewis said.
The Lancers (8-9) were led by freshman guard Raleigh Basart, who had 16 points. The Pronghorns out-shot the Lancers 46% to 39.1%.
Inconsistent free throw shooting has been Gillette’s weak point in recent games, Lewis said, and it was the same Wednesday with a 52% performance from the foul line.
Before Wednesday, the team averaged 64% free throw shooting in 18 games.
“That’s definitely an area that we still need to work on. We’re very inconsistent,” Lewis said. “Between the last two games, they had to make 500 free throws, and we may have to do that again.”
Lewis said the two Gillette natives who were expected to play for Gillette College women’s basketball this season — freshmen McKenzee Nuzum and Emma Jarvis — will not play for the team this season. Jarvis also played on the women’s soccer team.
Gillette College is scheduled to play Northwest College (10-9) at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Pronghorn Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.