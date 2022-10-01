The Thunder Basin High School volleyball team improved to 26-3 on the season with a pair of conference wins on the road this weekend.
The Bolts, who went into the weekend ranked No. 2 in the WyoPrep.com coaches and media volleyball rankings, beat Cheyenne South 3-0 on Friday and No. 4-ranked Laramie 3-0 on Saturday. The pair of wins puts Thunder Basin at 5-0 on the year in quadrant play.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.