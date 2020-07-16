The Wyoming High School Activities Association plans for fall sports to proceed on schedule, said WHSAA Associate Commissioner Trevor Wilson.
However, with the unpredictability of COVID-19, he acknowledged that a sudden change could come anytime, including in the coming days or the ones leading up to the official start of the prep season Aug. 10.
“As of today, in this ever-changing world of COVID, we are planning to start all our fall sports and activities on time,” Wilson said. “Obviously, things can change. If the local health officers and the state health officers and the governor tell us differently, we’ll move forward with another plan.”
The Class 4A sports that are scheduled to start practice Aug. 10 are football, golf and tennis, while volleyball, cross-country and girls swimming will start the following week.
Wilson said the WHSAA has been working on its plan since the middle of June, but not all the details have been ironed out — things like mask requirements and fans at games, which will be a decision that needs to be made at the state level.
The next step for the WHSAA is a meeting with the Wyoming Department of Health on Friday to get more feedback on its plan. Then there will be a rescheduling meeting Aug. 3.
At that meeting, the WHSAA will be trying to work with schools to eliminate events like 15- and 20-team tournaments and minimize the risk of the coronavirus. Girls swimming, volleyball, cross-country and golf are the main concerns in that area, Wilson said.
The WHSAA’s main goal is to start and finish the season on time and make sure student athletes have a culminating event at the end of the season. While this is good news for coaches and athletes around the state, Wilson said the potential of having to halt the season midway through is still a concern.
“We’re good right now, but we are worried about maybe starting a season and having to abruptly end,” Wilson said. “That concerns us a lot.”
After what happened in the spring, when the 3A/4A Wyoming State Basketball Tournament were canceled a few games in, that’s a big worry for coaches as well.
“Every day I still hope that nothing happens where they say we have to shut things down,” said Trent Pikula, who is the football coach at Thunder Basin High School. “That’s a concern for all of us coaches, just because last year the state basketball tournament was shut down. It could be a go until the ninth of August and the 10th they could say no.”
Part of the WHSAA’s planning has included alternative plans if health officials make a ruling not in favor of fall sports. Wilson said committees from all the different fall programs were formed to make initial and alternative plans.
A few of the decisions won’t be up to the WHSAA, like whether teams can travel outside the state or fans can attend events and if they’ll be required to wear masks.
The state organization isn’t going to enforce a ban for teams traveling across state lines, but it plans to discourage it and ask schools not to play out-of-state teams, Wilson said. This heavily affect sports like tennis at the two Gillette high schools, which often dual against Rapid City, South Dakota, schools and multiple others.
Having fans in the stands will be up to Gov. Mark Gordon and the state’s social distancing orders. Wilson said when it comes to masks, the initial plan is to leave it up to individual school districts to decide if fans, coaches and others will need personal protective equipment.
Wilson added that he expects many schools to enforce a mask rule for sporting events. He also said the WHSAA is leaning toward a mask requirement for postseason events like regionals and state.
For Pikula and other coaches around the country, it’s been a long summer of waiting and hoping that the season would be possible. If wearing masks will help that happen, Pikula is on board.
“If they say I have to coach every single day with a mask, I’ll do it,” Pikula said. “I want this so much for our boys. … Whatever they say we have to do, we’ll do it.
“Obviously the situation wouldn’t be optimal, but if it means we get to play football and these kids get to go out, have success and do the sport they love, we’ll do what we have to do.”
The Bolts have been participating in on-field workouts and weightlifting which COVID-19 precautions like temperature testing. Pikula met with all his players on Zoom before activities started and implored them to take the health measures seriously if they wanted to play in the fall.
With many school districts taking advantage of available offseason programs, Wilson said he expects similar precautions when fall sports actually begin. At TBHS, they include temperature tests, signing into an app to track those readings and who the athletes have been around, plus sanitizing balls and other surfaces before and after practice.
Being overcautious will go a lot further than being careless right now, Pikula said. He added that he shares some of the player safety concerns surrounding the virus, but plans to do everything in his power to make sure he doesn’t get that call from a parent.
“At this point, we are preparing for Aug. 10,” he said. “Obviously, we are excited that we are one of the states that says we can go forward.”
