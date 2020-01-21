Gillette College soccer standout Mary Niedzwiecki has committed to continue her playing career at four-year Dakota Wesleyan University.
The Lorton, Virginia, native was a midfielder for the Pronghorns and played in 34 games in her two years as a Pronghorn.
“I just really like being out West and the people out West are really friendly, so I kind of wanted to stay in the same area,” Niedzwiecki said about her decision. “I really liked the soccer team and the school.”
Niedzwiecki said she plans to study communications at the university after she graduates with an associate degree from Gillette College this spring.
She scored two goals and notched five assists in the 2019 season.
She heads to Mitchell, South Dakota, to play for the Tigers in the Great Plains Athletic Conference, which is part of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA). The team went 5-10-1 last season.
Niedzwiecki is the fourth sophomore from the 2019 Pronghorns team to commit to a four-year program.
