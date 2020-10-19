Football
Twin Spruce 8th grade A team caps 6-0 season
The Twin Spruce Junior High eighth grade A football team capped off an undefeated season with a 20-16 win over Sage Valley last week.
The win pushes the Warriors to 6-0 on the season.
Michael Biggs started the scoring with a 6-yard touchdown run, but Sage Valley tied the game at 8 in the second quarter. On the ensuing kickoff, Zach Wofford returned the ball 90 yards for a touchdown for Twin Spruce.
After a missed extra point, Twin Spruce led 14-8 before Jack Bouzis added a 12-yard touchdown run for the Warriors to make the game 20-8 at halftime.
Sage Valley scored midway through the fourth quarter to make the game 20-16, but the Warriors ran out the clock for the win.
Volleyball
Sage Valley 8th grade B team loses to Twin Spruce in district championship
The Sage Valley eighth grade B volleyball team beat No. 3 seed Sheridan in the district tournament, 25-17 and 25-11, before falling to No. 1 seed Twin Spruce in the championship match.
The final score of the championship match was 25-16 and 25-21.
Save Valley 7th grade B team wins district championship
The Sage Valley seventh grade B team won the Northeast District tournament.
Sage Valley started the tournament with a two-set win over Buffalo 25-12 and 25-12. Tenasey Leisey had six aces in the match while Emily Schutt had five aces and two kills.
The Eagles went on to face Sheridan in the championship game. The Broncs took the first set 25-16, but Sage Valley came back and won the second set 25-15 and the third 25-22.
Camie Bowman led the Eagles with four aces while Mia Schurtz added two aces and Maliyah Moffit VanHorn had one.
