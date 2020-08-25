The last time the state volleyball championship belonged to Gillette was in 2000.
Seventeen years passed before Thunder Basin High School entered the mix and became a state contender almost immediately.
Now the Bolts want to become one of the teams the sports-loving community of Gillette comes to expect so much from.
“Gillette is a town that is very sports minded. They want to win and they want to see success,” said coach Wenett Martin, who previously coached in Wright. “I knew that in coming here, I’m going to have to start getting the job done. I’m going to have to bring home some hardware.
“I feel lucky to be here, because this town loves their sports.”
Martin has been the only coach to lead TBHS volleyball. After two straight fourth-place finishes at state, the goal to start the program’s third season was third place or better.
The Bolts marched all the way to the championship game and lost a five-set nail-biter to Casper-Kelly Walsh last year.
It was nearly a comeback for the ages after losing the first two sets.
After coming so close, there’s only one goal heading into this season.
“We’re definitely going for state, winning state. We’ve all talked about it and we were super close last year,” said senior all-state hitter Elsa Clark. “We don’t know how far our season is going to go. We don’t know what to expect, so we’re just going to go out and do what we can.”
The Bolts lost three college-caliber players from last year’s team in Rigan McInerney, Chastin Nelson and Angela Youngs. But one of the aspects of the program that Martin prides herself in is building from the ground up so losing that kind of talent isn’t a deal-breaker.
When Martin started the program in 2017, she had to play several underclassmen at the varsity level. Now in her fourth year, she has 42 players after cuts and doesn’t have to promote underclassmen out of necessity.
The Bolts have a 6-foot-1 sophomore hitter and blocker, Joelie Spelts, who is going into her second season at the varsity level. But that’s becoming a rarity at TBHS, because players are progressing through the program at such a similar rate.
“It’s kind of unique where we’ve come. When I first started out, we had a couple of freshmen on varsity and that was the norm at that point,” Martin said. “We were just so young and now we’re starting to get a little bit older. It just shows the strength of the program and the direction it’s going.”
This year’s varsity roster will be made up of Spelts, a pair of juniors and four seniors — Clark, Gabby Drube, Brooke Conklin and Kate Hladky — who have come up through the ranks. That’s a big change from when the JV and varsity both used to be stocked with freshmen and sophomores.
Players moving up through the ranks and being prepared when they arrive at the varsity level is something Martin has modeled after Casper-Kelly Walsh, which has won three straight state titles.
But Thunder Basin has quickly developed into one of Kelly Walsh’s biggest postseason obstacles. Last season, the Bolts were the only team to beat KW (29-1) and they nearly pulled off a comeback in the state championship.
Martin and her players know that Kelly Walsh has set the stage for success at the state level. Since Campbell County High School won state in 2000, Kelly Walsh has won it nine times. But in Thunder Basin’s fourth year, they want to set a standard of their own.
That starts with meeting the expectations of the community and themselves. Last year the goal was anything better than fourth place, but that won’t fly this year.
For Martin, who coached Wright to four state championships, bringing the Class 4A title to Gillette would be her best accomplishment as a coach.
“I would be ecstatic if we could win the title and be the first (TBHS) team to bring that back to Gillette,” Martin said. “It would probably be the highlight of my career. I know this town is looking for that and I would love to be the coach to get that done.”
