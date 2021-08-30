Former Campbell County High School standout Austin Fort made an encouraging step to solidifying a roster spot in the Broncos organization on Saturday when he scored a touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams.
With Denver’s quarterback battle already decided, backup Drew Lock took the field for the majority of the second half.
But out on the field with him was a familiar target from Lock’s rookie preseason in 2019, Austin Fort.
With 4:48 left in the third quarter, Lock stepped back in the pocket on second and 6 from the Rams’ 7-yard line. Just like two preseasons ago, Lock found Fort across the middle of the field.
Fort caught the ball in the endzone for his first touchdown reception since a season-ending injury.
Fort is listed as the No. 5 tight end on the Bronco’s website. He’s behind Noah Fant, Albert Okwuegbunam, Eric Saubert and Andrew Beck.
Fort hasn’t had the best luck since graduating from CCHS in 2014. As a senior, he threw for 1,070 yards on 69 of 138 passing with eight touchdowns. He also rushed for 670 yards on 80 carriers with 10 rushing touchdowns.
He led the Camels to a 10-1 record and No. 1 Class 4A state ranking before CCHS lost 14-7 to Natrona County in the semifinals in 2013.
Fort’s breakout high school year came as a junior in 2012, when he threw for 2,137 yards and 13 touchdowns and ran for another 785 yards and scored 10 TDs on the ground.
He attended the University of Wyoming his freshman year as a redshirt quarterback. He transferred to Chabot Community College in Hayward, California, in 2015 where he played saw action at the quarterback position in eight games.
Fort transferred back to UW in 2016 and converted to tight end. In his first year back in Wyoming, he didn’t see the field during a game due to injuries.
In his final two seasons in Laramie, Fort caught 17 passes for 221 yards and four touchdowns.
Fort wasn’t selected in the 2019 NFL Draft, but signed a free-agent contract with the Broncos. But in Denver’s fourth preseason game during his rookie year, Fort tore his ACL after snagging a 29-yard catch in the fourth quarter.
Almost exactly a year later, Fort suffered a setback with his recovering ACL. The Broncos placed him on injured reserve to the start the season, a place he would remain for the entire 2020 NFL season.
The Broncos and the rest of the NFL will need to trim rosters down to 53 players by 4 p.m. Tuesday. While Fort’s fate hasn’t been decided yet, the touchdown grab likely helped his case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.