From 1995 to 2006, the Campbell County High School cross-country program won 18 state titles in Class 4A. The boys team won six consecutive titles from 1998 to 2003 while the girls team won 12 straight titles from 1995 to 2006.
Campbell County went on to win six more titles from 2008 to 2014. But since the girls won their third consecutive team title in 2014, the Camels haven’t been back on top of the state podium.
Since the opening of Thunder Basin in 2017, Campbell County hasn’t had nearly the number of participants it was seeing 20 years ago. Last year, just 13 boys and seven girls came out for the annual time trials for the first day of practice.
This year, the Camels had similar numbers at the time trials with 10 boys and 10 girls.
Campbell County didn’t score as a boys or girls team at last year’s state meet in Casper. Teams are required to have five runners to score.
The boys team ran two runners while the girls team had three. COVID-19 and the restrictions that came along with it played a factor in last year’s no-scores at state, coach Trisha Evenson said.
“On the boys’ side, COVID kind of just took us out right at the end of the season, which was pretty disappointing,” Evenson said. “On the girls’ side, we just had low numbers.”
It was the third and fourth time a Campbell County cross-country team didn’t score at the state meet since Thunder Basin opened. The girls had no score in 2019 while the boys didn’t score in 2017.
It’s been an uphill climb for the Camels cross-country program to return to dominate form. But a new year always brings a new sense of optimism, Evenson said.
“It’s super exciting this year. We’re starting off with as many girls as we’ve had since the split,” Evenson said. “We’re leaps and bounds ahead of where we started last year and we’re just faster and have more depth on both sides.”
Experienced returners
Both the Camel boys and girls teams will return last year’s No. 1 runners, Sam Kjerstad for the boys and Reilly Wilson for the girls.
Kjerstad finished first at the time trials Monday with a time of 11 minutes, 24 seconds in the 2-mile run at Cam-plex Park. Wilson also reclaimed her No. 1 spot with a time of 13:23 to lead the girls.
Braik Hurm finished second in the time trials with a time of 11:36. Hurm and Kjerstad were the only two Campbell County boys to run in last year’s state meet, with Kjerstad finishing 16th and Hurm finishing 46th.
In the time trials, Corbin Branscom finished third at 13:05, Deacon Cain finished fourth at 13:48, Lawson Lutgen finished fifth at 14:00, Mathew Sigismond finished sixth at 14:45, Matthew Israelsen finished seventh at 15:34, Sean Schroyer finished eighth at 14:31, James Sich finished ninth at 17:12 and Alex Ostrom finished 10th at 18:56.
For the girls, Kendra Jensen finished second behind Wilson at 14:51, Madison Melinkovich finished third at 15:41, Makeelie Hink finished fourth at 15:52, Averi Dewine finished fifth at 16:27, Bella Sheehan finished sixth at 16:54, Makayla Mayer finished seventh at 17:39, Hannah Dowdy finished eighth at 20:08, Brooklyn Moore finished ninth at 22:57 and Selena Melendez finished 10th at 24:07.
Out of the 10 girls from this year’s time trials, only three competed at last year’s state cross-country meet. Wilson was the top-finisher for the girls at 19th while Dewine and Mayer finished 46th and 62nd respectively.
Kjerstad, Hurm and Wilson are all seniors. Having upperclassmen with experience at the top of the lineup will only benefit the younger runners fighting for a spot in the lineup.
“That plays a huge role because they’ve been through this process for four years and they can start to show these younger kids how to develop,” Evenson said.
To go along with the experienced seniors, the freshman class is the largest class on the team, Evenson said. After struggling for years to field a full team, it’s refreshing to see a large group of incoming freshman go out for the cross-country program.
“It kind of just rejuvenates the whole team,” Evenson said. “All the seniors were like, ‘Holy cow, we have a whole team now!’ So it’s really rejuvenating. Now one of our main goals is going to be to retain these kids.
“We don’t want to lose any of these kids or for any of them to get discouraged, no matter what level they’re at.”
The future of the Campbell County cross-country program looks a lot more promising than it has in years past. While participation numbers may never reach the peak of two decades ago, having enough runners to field both a boys and girls team is a step in the right direction.
For Evenson and the Camels, the cross-country teams are going into this year ready to prove to the rest of the state they can compete.
