The Gillette Grizzlies had a unique opportunity to scrimmage with the Gillette Wild junior hockey team this week, but that’s not all that’s notable about the high school/18U hockey team’s season.
While the Grizzlies lost the unofficial game 9-0, it was a rare thing for the team to walk off the ice with a loss. After a two-game sweep of Casper last weekend, the Grizzlies finished the regular season 18-1-1 and clinched the No. 1 seed in the state tournament at the end of the month.
“This isn’t the first time we’ve (scrimmaged the Wild), but we always go in knowing that, obviously, we’re going to get killed,” said starting Grizzlies goalie Rex Mandarich. “For me being a goalie, it’s nice to get those harder shots and faster plays.
“A lot of the guys on our team don’t look forward to it, but it’s good for us.”
The Grizzlies play in the Wyoming Amateur Hockey League and led the standings with 37 points and a .925 winning percentage in the regular season. Behind Gillette in points is Pinedale (27), Laramie (25), Jackson Varsity (17), Douglas (14), Jackson JV (13), Casper (11), Cheyenne (9), Sheridan (9) and Park County (0).
With the No. 1 seed in the state tournament, the Grizzlies will get a first-round bye and play the lowest seeded team left, which is a big advantage, Mandarich said.
With three weeks between the last regular season game and the state tournament, the Grizzlies have been doing everything they can to stay warm and play exhibition games, as well as use their ice time to improve fundamentals, Mandarich said.
On top of scrimmaging the Wild, which plays in the North American Tier 3 Hockey League, the Grizzlies also will play a couple of pickup games against a team from North Dakota before the state tournament.
“We’re doing everything we can at practice because we know what’s coming and we know what to expect in terms of making sure we’re ready (for state),” Mandarich said.
Stratton Kohr, the captain of the Grizzlies and the team-leader in points with 47, credits his team’s work ethic and persistence on and off the ice for its success. While the 18-1-1 regular season record is nice, it doesn’t mean anything without a strong showing at state to cap the season.
But as captain, Kohr has his sights set on something beyond just the Wyoming state tournament. Winning would automatically qualify the team for the national tournament in Omaha, Nebraska.
“Winning state is great, but a shot at a national championship is even cooler,” Kohr said.
The long break between the regular season and the state tournament can be challenging for all the teams in the league, but Kohr said he wants his team to use the time to its advantage by getting even better before the playoffs.
“We’re really trying to get our compete (mindset) going again,” Kohr said. “It’s tough because we’ll have a couple weekends off before state, but we’re just trying to get our compete level going and get everyone focused and sharp so we can tighten up the little things.”
The Grizzlies roster is made up of 21 players from Thunder Basin High School and three players from Campbell County High. While hockey is not an official high school sport in Wyoming, the opportunity to play club hockey and have a season at all is something the team is grateful for.
“Sometimes we get caught up in the moment and we’re not thankful that we’ve been able to have a season because we get a little frustrated with the guidelines,” Kohr said. “Taking a step back, we’re definitely happy to have had a season.”
The Grizzlies lost in the semifinals in last year’s state tournament, coach George Stilson said. Gillette won the state championship in 2018 and 2019.
The state tournament will be played Feb. 26-28 in Casper.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.