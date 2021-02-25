The Thunder Basin High School girls basketball team ended the regular season with a 53-43 win over cross-town Campbell County Thursday night at CCHS.
Both teams got off to a slow start offensively, with Thunder Basin taking an 11-5 lead into the second quarter. The Camels were able to outscore the Bolts 15-11 going into halftime to bring Thunder Basin's lead down to 22-20 going into halftime.
In the second half, Campbell County struggled with turnovers and was outscored 31-23 in the final two quarters to fall to 9-8 on the season. The Bolts (17-1), ranked No. 1 in the WyoPrep.com coaches and media girls basketball rankings, grew its win streak to 16 games.
Both teams struggled shooting the ball Thursday night, with the Bolts going 18-51 (35%) from the field while the Camels shot 15-46 (32%). Campbell County out-rebounded the Bolts 39-30 but turned the ball over a total of 30 times compared to just 16 by Thunder Basin.
Leading in scoring for Thunder Basin was Sydney Solem with 14 points, followed by Gabby Drube with 11 Kate Hladky with nine and Joelie Spelts with seven. For Campbell County, Maddie Jacobson led the way with 11 points, followed by Zoey Zimmerman with six and Liv Castellanos, Millie Riss and Halle Hladky all with five.
Next for both teams will be the first round of the Northeast Quadrant Regional Tournament Thursday afternoon at Campbell County. Both the Camels and the Bolts can clinch a spot in the state tournament with a win, but a loss will end the team's season.
