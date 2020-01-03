The Gillette College men’s basketball team returned from the holiday break on Thursday, as it traveled to Miles (City) Community College for a rematch from earlier this season.
The Pronghorns used their defense to lead them to a 74-61 victory, while holding Miles City to just 27 percent shooting from the field. Gillette had four players in double figures.
Sophomores Bradley Akhile and Mason Archambault led the way with 16 points apiece. Freshmen Isaac Mushila added 13 and sophomore Tarig Eisa finished with 12.
The win comes nearly three weeks after the Pronghorns beat Miles Community College by 49 points at home and Gillette College Shawn Neary expected this one to be closer.
The Pronghorns struggled from the field in the first half, shooting just 33%, but righted the ship in the second half and improved to 44%. The win moves Gillette College to 14-1 on the season and it will take on Western Wyoming Community College on Wednesday.
