The Gillette College women’s soccer team earned a spot in its first NJCAA Region IX championship game Saturday.
The Pronghorns (15-2) beat Western Nebraska Community College 3-0 in the semifinals in Denver at Metro State University’s Regency Athletic Complex. They advance to play No. 3 Laramie County Community College (15-0-1) on Sunday at 3 p.m.
“It was just limit the mistakes this time. Come out, be strong, win the 50/50s in the air and take more chances, take more shots and capitalize on our scoring opportunities,” Pronghorns coach Nate Ulness said.
It is the third year for the Gillette College women’s soccer team, and in each season the Pronghorns have reached one step higher in the playoffs — quarterfinal to semifinal to this year’s championship game.
Neither team scored in the first half hour of play, but Pronghorns forward Emma Jarvis changed that when she received a pass from Sarah Williams and scored in the 35th minute.
With less than 1 minute to play in the first half, forward Jaycie Greene sniped a goal to the top corner of the net on a pass from Jarvis, and the Pronghorns went into the halftime break leading the Cougars 2-0.
Maraia Rubin scored the final goal in the 75th minute off of an assist from Liliana Hernandez for the 3-0 final.
“Overall, I would say today was definitely a collective team win,” Ulness said.
The Pronghorns return to the pitch Sunday for the region title game against the Golden Eagles, who are ranked No. 3 in the nation.
Gillette College lost 4-1 at Laramie County Community College on Sept. 14. It was Gillette’s last loss. The Pronghorns have since won their last 10 straight.
“At this point, we’re not done yet,” Ulness said. “They’re really excited for tomorrow and getting another chance and hopefully bringing a trophy home on the bus with us.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.