Bolts guard Max Sorenson drives the ball during a RE/MAX Early Bird tournament game against Cody at Thunder Basin High School in Gillette on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. Sorenson died unexpectedly Dec. 26. He was 17.
Ahead of a Saturday boys basketball game between Cheyenne East High School and the visiting Thunder Basin High School on Feb. 11, the East boys basketball team presented a $1,000 scholarship for the family of Max Sorenson to give to a Thunder Basin student that best exemplifies the characteristics Max stood for.
“Our hearts are with Gillette and the Sorenson family,” Cheyenne East Athletic Director Jerry Schlabs said. “The kids wanted to do something to honor Max and the family. One day at practice we talked about getting the shirts, do we want to wear them for warmups, do we want to get the whole school involved?”
