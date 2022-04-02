For the second time in the last month, Lane Catlin ended a postseason wrestling tournament on the podium.
Catlin, a junior at Thunder Basin High School, won a state title in the heavyweight division last month. He carried the momentum into last weekend’s NHSCA’s High School Nationals in Virginia Beach.
Catlin finished his junior year with a fifth-place finish at the national tournament. He went 5-2 over the weekend to finish as an All-American.
Wrestlers who finish in the top 8 of their respective weight classes are named All-American, TBHS coach Mikah Kadera said.
Thunder Basin took 11 wrestlers to the national tournament. Catlin was the only top 8 finisher from Gillette, but Kadera was proud of the way his team competed on the national stage.
“I’m proud of all the boys out there and I’m proud of Lane for getting that All-American status because he’s always wanted that,” Kadera said. “It’s quite an accomplishment going into his senior season.”
Kadera only brings wrestlers who placed at the Wyoming state tournament to nationals. Other participants included Ashton Leegaard, Lance Streifel, Cort Catlin, Antonio Avila, Jais Rose, Deyton Johnson, Dillon Glick, Cael Porter, Aidyn Mitchell and Dylan Skillings.
Leegaard went 3-2 at 120 pounds, Streifel was 1-2 at 120 pounds, Cort Catlin was 2-2 at 170 pounds, Avila was 2-2 at 126 pounds, Rose was 2-2 at 138 pounds, Johnson was 2-2 at 160 pounds, Glick was 0-2 at 195 pounds, Porter was 1-2 at 152 pounds, Mitchell was 2-2 at 220 pounds and Skillings was 0-2 at heavyweight.
“We only had two guys go 0-2 over the weekend,” Kadera said. “Everyone else won at least one match. There were some really tough kids out there and we were attacking and getting after it. I’m impressed with how they battled because we were offensive.
“I’m proud of the way those guys went into battle. It was a good end of the year tournament for us.”
The impressive showing for the Bolts at nationals comes after the team’s best finish in school history at this year’s state tournament. Thunder Basin finished second with a team score of 210.5.
Eight of the 11 wrestlers at nationals will return to Thunder Basin next year. The national tournament was a good way of building confidence for the younger wrestlers hoping to take a big step up next year.
“We were already excited knowing what we’re bringing back next year, but I think this gave some guys a little more confidence,” Kadera said. “I think it really justified all the hard work they put in this year.”
