Energy Classic Tourney canceled this year
The Energy Classic Holiday Basketball Tournament has been canceled this year due COVID-19. It would have been the 24th annual tournament hosted in Gillette.
Last year, teams from four different states as well as one team from Canada participated in the tournament. In recent years, the tournament has been played in the Pronghorn Center at Gillette College.
Originally created in 1996, the tournament was made to expand Campbell County High School’s home-game schedule during the school’s statewide dominance in the sport.
Information about next year’s Energy Classic Tournament will reported when available.
Camels, Bolts play in two 1-day golf events
Campbell County High School and Thunder Basin High School golf teams traveled to Sheridan last week for two 1-day tournaments.
For the TBHS girls team, it was the first tournament loss in nearly two years. The defending state champs won by three strokes during Thursday’s one-day tournament in Sheridan, but had a bit of an off day Friday to finish second behind Sheridan.
The TBHS boys finished in fourth place Thursday, nearly 40 strokes behind, but closed the gap on Sheridan to just five strokes for a second-place finish Friday.
“The boys had a really good turnaround as far as responding to how they played (Thursday). I know they weren’t too pleased,” coach Kameron Hunter said. “And all the scores on the girls side were a little bit higher today in total. It wasn’t just our girls.”
For CCHS, the boys team finished fifth out of seven teams on Thursday and fifth out of six teams on Friday.
The Camels were led individually by Brant Morrison. The junior shot an 81 on Thursday and an 85 on Friday.
“I definitely didn’t play as well as I wanted to,” Morrison said. “These early tournaments are more about getting back into the feel of having these two-day tournaments again. It’s more about getting your bearings back.”
For the girls, Myah Hammerquist is the only female Camel golfer on varsity for the second straight season.
The Camel sophomore shot a 98 on Thursday and a 95 on Friday. She wasn’t thrilled about how she played, but she enjoyed the experience of being able to golf in good company.
“I wasn’t super happy with my score,” Hammerquist said. “I know I could have done better. I was just happy that I had nice girls to play with.”
The Camels and Bolts tee off next for the Triangular with Sheridan next Thursday in Gillette.
Bolts, Camels travel to three duals apiece
The Thunder Basin High School tennis teams struggled on the road on Thursday and Friday.
The Bolts traveled to Cody and Powell on Thursday for a pair of duals, before making the midnight trek through Yellowstone to take on Jackson Hole on Friday.
The boys were win-less through the three matches, while the girls team’s sole victory came against Powell.
“To be honest, I had a little higher expectations for some of these duals,” coach Paul Stevens said. “But we’ve got quite a ways to go. It’s early on in the season.”
For the CCHS tennis teams, the boys got off to a good start on Thursday. The boys beat Powell 5-0 and Cody 4-1. The momentum didn’t carry into Friday and the Camel boys lost to Jackson 4-1.
The CCHS girls were win-less on both days of competition. With losses to Powell (3-2) and Cody (3-2) on Thursday and another loss to Jackson (3-2) on Friday, the girls hope to recover for the South Dakota Duals in Rapid City on Friday.
“We’re making too many unforced errors. That’s where we suffer in terms of scoring right now,” Miessler said. “We just need to be more consistent. Some of these girls haven’t played much on varsity and there’s going to be a lot of growing pains with that but it’s really just a lack of consistency.
“We just need to continue to improve on a daily basis. We need to stay mentally focused the whole time.”
