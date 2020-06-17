The Campbell County Recreation Center's youth soccer program will begin in August.
Registration for youth soccer will begin Tuesday and will continue through June 21, the Rec Center announced in a press release. The age group for youth soccer is 4 years old to sixth grade and participants must be 4 years old by Aug. 25.
"I just think it's great to let people get out again and for the kids to see their friends and participate on a team," said Youth Program Supervisor Stephanie Stuber. "I just want everyone to know that we're doing our best to keep everybody safe and follow the (coronavirus health) guidelines."
Stuber said the main considerations for starting the program surrounded the public health guidelines set by Gov. Mark Gordon. With the restrictions on gatherings continuing to loosen, now to 250 for outdoor gatherings, the Rec Center staff believes youth soccer could safely begin on its scheduled start date in early August.
In preparation for games, Stuber said staff has been monitoring social distancing guidelines at events like baseball games. For fans, the Rec Center will put similar guidelines in place to promote sideline distancing and limit crowds to no more than 250 people.
Enforcing social distancing will not be as easy with games. Soccer isn't a contact-free sport and Stuber admitted that players have to go get the ball in some fashion.
"Game-wise, that makes it a little bit tough, but we're all kind of moving around and the ball is going in all different directions," Stuber said. "(We're) just trying to be aware of that social distancing and doing the best that we can."
Stuber said that some contact is required even in baseball games, when players are tagged out. During practices, she plans to lean heavily on the program's coaches to make sure they are following guidelines as much as possible during drills and team talks.
The Rec Center still needs volunteer coaches to make the summer program possible. Stuber said that there are typically 40-50 youth soccer teams and each of those needs at least one coach.
"Without the possibility of people volunteering and parents doing that, this program would never run," Stuber said. "We usually do a good job, but the parents are just a huge part of all of our youth programs."
The program will start in early August with games to begin Aug. 25. The start of registration is running a few weeks late because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but Stuber said that "there's still a lot of time" to get everything set. There also will be a late registration period if parents forget to sign up.
Registration forms can be found at the Rec Center or online at CCPRD.com, and the fees will be $28. To volunteer or for more information, call the Rec Center at 307-982-8527.
