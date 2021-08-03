The 100th — and 101st — Campbell County Fair kicked off with the popular annual Demolition Derby on Friday at Cam-plex Morningside Park.
The turnout was so large that people were turned away because the arena was full. The capacity of Morningside Park is about 3,000 people, said Sue Harter, who helps organize the event.
The large turnout delayed the start of the derby by nearly an hour to allow everybody to get through the gates and find a seat. But when the derby did start, the action was worth every penny of the $14 general admission price.
Perhaps the highlight of the night was in the first heat of the 1980s chain-up division. All eyes from the sell-out crowd eventually landed on Kyler Roberts about two minutes into the derby.
After a brutal collision with another driver, Kyler’s red and black car flipped upside down and landed on its hood. Audible reactions from the crowd drew out the tension while all waited to see if the driver was safe.
Colten Roberts, 19, is Kyler’s older brother. He had a front row seat to watch his brother’s car flip because he was competing in the same heat. When the officials waved red flags to halt the race and check on Kyler, Colten leapt out of his car and ran to his brother’s side.
Kyler was racing in his second demolition derby, even if he isn’t old enough yet to get a driver’s license.
The 15-year-old Gillette teen said the age requirement to race in the ′1980s chain-up division is 14. He has more experience ramming his full-size vehicle into others than he does driving on Second Street.
The crowd anxiously waited to see movement from Kyler’s No. 36 car as it came to a rest. Firefighters and paramedics converged with officials and other racers at the car.
After several tense and frightening seconds, Kyler emerged from the window of his car and was met by a roar from the crowd.
“It was probably the funnest part of the entire derby for me,” Kyler said. “It wasn’t too scary.”
Colten had a completely different view of the scene.
“When I realized that they stopped (the derby) I just kind of looked around and I realized it was his car,” Colten said. “I just hopped out and he got out and he was fine. I didn’t really think too much of it.
“I knew he was going to be OK. I knew the car was built so he would be OK if he flipped over.”
A new tradition
Friday’s sold-out derby was Colten’s third time competing, but it was the first time the brothers were in the derby together.
Driving in front of a crowd that size was a unique experience, both said.
“I wasn’t really expecting there to be that many people,” Colten said.
“It was the first time I’d ever seen it that packed,” Kyler added.
It took roughly 10 minutes to flip Kyler’s car back onto its wheels. A large yellow forklift carried No. 36 out of the pit and back to the driver’s parking lot where it would stay the rest of the night.
Kyler and Colten didn’t get to smash each other to smithereens Friday night, but they did get to hang out together in the pits. But the real bonding happened inside the family garage before the derby. Colten and Kyler work on cars from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. most Saturdays, a longer shift than many full-time jobs.
“I like it a lot because I don’t really do much (else),” Kyler said. “It’s pretty much the only thing I do during the summer is build cars.”
Friday was the first derby the Roberts brothers were in together, but it won’t be the last. Kyler is looking forward to driving in many more, hopefully right-side-up.
