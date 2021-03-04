The first round of the Class 4A Northeast Regional Basketball Tournament was an emotional ride for both Thunder Basin and Campbell County high schools.
In a win-or-go-home game in the first round of the tournament, the Bolts came away with a 68-59 win over the Camels to clinch a spot in the state tournament. For Campbell County, the loss means the Camels won't be in the state tournament for the first time since 1987.
The Bolts took an early 15-10 lead going into the second quarter. Camel senior Luke Hladky was able to tie the game 27-27 with 1:35 left in the first half but Thunder Basin junior Deegan William's hit a buzzer-beater 3-pointer to give the Bolts a 33-27 lead going into the locker room.
The Camels continued to fall behind in the second half, going into the fourth quarter down 50-37 to the Bolts. While Hladky made a handful of clutch shots to keep Campbell County close, Thunder Basin was eventually able to ice the game at the free throw line to seal the win.
Leading the Bolts in scoring was Williams with 26 points, followed by junior McKale Holte with 17, senior Andre Felton with 14 and junior Ryan Baker with eight. For the Camels, Hladky led with 24 points.
The Bolts will go on to play No. 1-ranked Sheridan at 7:30 p.m. Thursday night.
The Camels ended the season with an 11-7 record.
