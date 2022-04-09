The Campbell County High School girls soccer team lost a pair of home conference games this weekend at CCHS. The Camels lost 2-0 to Cheyenne East on Friday and 3-1 in overtime to Cheyenne Central on Saturday.
Against East, the Camels played a tough first half defensively but allowed a breakaway opportunity with 12 minutes left before halftime. The Thunderbirds were able to capitalize on the break and score the game's first goal to take a 1-0 lead.
East scored its second goal of the game 5 minutes later and went into the halftime break with a two-goal lead. Campbell County had a handful of offensive chances in the second half but was ultimately held scoreless to close out the game 2-0.
On Saturday, the Camels and Indians ended regulation tied 1-1 before Central was able to net two goals in overtime. The loss dropped the Camels to 1-5 on the year and 1-4 in conference play.
Campbell County will return to the field this week for a crosstown road game with Thunder Basin. The Bolts will host the Camels at 4 p.m. Monday at TBHS.
