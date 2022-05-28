Taking over a wrestling program with a history as deep as Campbell County High School’s would be an intimidating task for most.
While he admits there are definitely some nerves involved, Jace Jensen is looking forward to taking over as the Camels’ new head wrestling coach. Jensen took over for Clay Rodgers after he resigned this spring.
Jensen, 29, has been wrestling for as long as he can remember. The Buffalo native won the Class 4A state title for the Bison at 171 pounds in 2011, according to champlists.com.
Jensen went on to wrestle for five years at the University of Wyoming. He moved to Gillette soon after graduating and worked as a teacher at the Yes House before being hired as an English as a second language teacher at Campbell County.
Jensen just wrapped up his second year teaching at CCHS this week. While he’s excited to enjoy the next few months off from work, he’s also counting down the days until wrestling season comes along in the winter.
“I’m pumped,” Jensen said. “The program is in a spot right now where we can really only go up from here. There’s a lot of talent on this team and it’ll just be about getting everyone to come together as a team. We want to start bringing that wrestling culture back to this school.”
The Camel wrestling program has been one of the hardest-hit sports teams from the opening of Thunder Basin in 2017. While sports like basketball, football and soccer have begun to slowly even out, Campbell County’s wrestling program has struggled mightily over the last five seasons.
Campbell County won 13 straight team titles from 2003 to 2015. Since the opening of Thunder Basin, the Camels finished 12 in 2018, 12th in 2019, 10th in 2020, ninth last year and 10th this year.
The biggest obstacle for the school’s wrestling program has been getting athletes to participate as well as retaining those athletes over the course of the season. Jensen’s first task this winter will be to start creating a similar culture he saw in UW’s wrestling room.
“I want to get a team that’s dedicated for the entire season, both in the classroom and on the mat,” Jensen said. “Ultimately, I want to create a culture where we wrestle the entire match and we don’t give up and get pinned.”
Jensen spent the last year as an assistant wrestling coach at Thunder Basin. There, he was able to work with another former UW wrestler in Mikah Kadera.
Kadera has been Thunder Basin’s head coach since the school opened. Kadera and Jensen’s times in Laramie overlapped before the two standout wrestlers were brought back together as fellow coaches in Gillette.
Jensen started his coaching career with Peak Wrestling before transitioning to Thunder Basin. While he knows plenty about the sport, it did take some time for Jensen to get used to teaching about the sport instead of participating in it.
Jensen will be joined by Tyler Pownall who will be an assistant coach at CCHS. Pownall was a standout wrestler at Campbell County during his wrestling days.
“Tyler bleeds purple and gold,” Jensen said. “We’re both younger guys. We can still both strap on our shoes and go show the guys how to do something ourselves.”
Jensen is looking forward to the first day of practice in November. Until then, he’ll have plenty of time to think about his opening speech when he introduces himself as a head coach for the very first time.
“Wrestling in Wyoming is a small, close-knit community,” Jensen said. “Everyone in the state knows everybody. Being able to come coach a 4A program with a background such as this one is a big honor for me. I’m looking forward to it.”
