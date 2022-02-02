The Thunder Basin High School wrestling team beat Kelly Walsh 43-18 in a road dual Tuesday in Casper. The Bolts beat the Trojans in 10 of the 14 weight classes.
Aden Jorgensen started the dual with a 9-7 win in overtime at 192 pounds. Dillon Glick won by 10-5 decision at 195 pounds, Aidyn Mitchell won by pin at 220 pounds and Lane Catlin won by forfeit at 285 pounds.
Iven Wold won by 5-3 decision at 113 pounds, Lance Streifel won by pin at 120 pounds, Antonio Avila won by 8-2 decision at 126 pounds, Jais Rose won by 8-6 decision at 145 pounds, Cael Porter won by 12-3 major decision at 152 pounds and Deyton Johnson won by pin at 160 pounds.
Tanner Freeman lost by pin at 106 pounds, Alex Draper lost by 4-3 decision at 132 pounds, Lukus Maxwell lost by 6-0 decision at 138 pounds and Cort Catlin lost by pin at 170 pounds.
The Bolts will return to the mat this weekend for three duals against Cheyenne East, Cheyenne South and Cheyenne Central. Thunder Basin will wrestle South at 5 p.m. Friday, Central at 9 a.m. and East at 11 a.m. Saturday at TBHS.
