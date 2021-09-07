Thunder Basin and Campbell County high schools hosted some of the best volleyball talent in the region over the weekend during the Gillette Invite on Friday and Saturday.
The two-day tournament featured 23 schools from Wyoming, Nebraska and South Dakota. The first day of the tournament seeded teams for three different brackets on Saturday.
Both the Bolts and the Camels went 3-0 on day one to qualify for the Gold Bracket. There, both teams were tested with three grueling matches each against quality opponents.
The Gold Bracket featured all five teams inside the WyoPrep.com coaches and media volleyball rankings. The bracket included No. 1-ranked Laramie, No. 2 Kelly Walsh, No. 3 Cheyenne East, No. 4 Thunder Basin, No. 5 Natrona County, Campbell County, Rapid City Stevens and Rapid City Central.
The Bolts finished in sixth place in the bracket after beating Rapid City Central and losing to both Kelly Walsh and Natrona County in the tie-breaking third set.
Campbell County had the task of battling Rapid City Stevens, Natrona County and Rapid City Central, dropping all three matches in two sets. The Camels finished eighth in the Gold Bracket.
Large tournaments like this weekend’s Gillette Invite or last weekend’s Cheyenne Invite give teams the opportunity to see where they sit in comparison to the rest of the state.
For both Gillette schools, it gave both the veteran players and the newcomers an opportunity to get familiar with the competition they’ll soon face when the regional and state tournaments come around at the end of the season.
Overall records carry no weight in terms of seeding for the playoffs, so playing as many matches as possible is a huge benefit for players, TBHS coach Wenett Martin said.
Last year’s volleyball season was restricted to one-day tournaments, so having the opportunity to host the Gillette Invite gave teams the chance to play six matches in a weekend to gain crucial varsity minutes.
“This is great,” Martin said after the tournament Saturday. “I totally love this way better than last year. Last year was a marathon with travel going there and coming right back.
“That’s what was exhausting. This isn’t exhausting because this is what we want. We want to play. The kids just want to play.”
Laramie and Kelly Walsh were both in the state championship match last year, with the Plainsmen winning the title over the Trojans.
Both teams returned their entire starting lineups from last year, so facing both teams in early season tournaments gives both Martin and CCHS coach Wendi Ruby a good idea of how their teams matchup with the early title favorites.
Laramie beat Kelly Walsh in two sets in the Gold Bracket championship game Saturday to retain their top spot over the Trojans. But Thunder Basin is the only team this year to win a set over the undefeated Plainsmen, Martin said.
“It’s one of those things where we’re there and we’re competing,” Martin said. “It’s going to be tough this year in 4A. I think it’s going to be tougher this year than it was last year.”
The Bolts finished third at state last year while the Camels didn’t qualify for the state tournament. But Ruby plans to change that during her first year coaching the Camels varsity team.
“Our record doesn’t show much but I think as a team we’re starting to figure out how to put some stuff together,” Ruby said. “We’ve been spending a lot of time on the mental aspect of the game and it may take us a while to get to where we need to be physically on the court but I think we’re just continuously putting one foot in front of the other.”
Part of getting her team ready to win crucial games down the stretch is giving them the opportunity to gel together during tournaments like the Gillette Invite. It’s also a benefit to scope out the conference competition early before the matches start to impact playoff seeding, Ruby said.
“It’s nice to see other teams play to get a sense of what they look like,” Ruby said. “Preseason is nice in that way because we get to see everybody and get an idea, but this is a game that changes so fast.
“We don’t look like we’re anything special right now but I think that when we’re able to put it all together, it may look different.”
Both the Camels and Bolts will start the conference season this week. Campbell County and Thunder Basin will face each other in the first crosstown conference match of the season.
The Camels and Bolts will play at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at TBHS. The two teams met last weekend at the Cheyenne Invite, with the Bolts winning in two sets 25-14 and 25-22.
Both varsity teams will have plenty of rest following the crosstown clash at Thunder Basin.
The Camels won’t play again until a road match with Kelly Walsh on Sept. 16 while the Bolts will travel Spet. 17 to Sheridan to play the Broncs.
Both teams will play in the Casper Invite Sept. 24-25.
