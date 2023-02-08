Basin Nation Indoor Track
Thunder Basin’s Derek Pitts competes Friday in the 55-meter hurdles during the Basin Nation indoor track meet at the Campbell County Recreation Center in Gillette.

 Ed Glazar

The Thunder Basin High School girls track led the way for the Bolts as they finished third and scored 71 points in the Basin Nation meet on Friday.

Grace Miller started the day off with a fifth-place run in the 55-meter dash which sent her to the finals in the event. She ran a 7.61 in the prelims and improved to a 7.54 in the final. She finished sixth in the event.

