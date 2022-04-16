The Wyoming Mustangs professional indoor football team won its first game of the season 59-51 over the Rapid City Marshals on Saturday in the Wyoming Center at Cam-plex.
The Mustangs jumped out to an early lead after a 45-yard kick return from Rashad Ridley set Wyoming up with good field position on the opening drive. Running back Tabyus Taylor punched it in on a 3-yard touchdown run to put the Mustangs up 8-0 after a successful two-point conversion.
Rapid City answered with a 4-yard touchdown run 6 minutes later but missed the extra point to make the score 8-6. To'Mas Newman gave the Mustangs a 14-6 lead with a 32-yard touchdown run on Wyoming's next drive.
The Marshals turned the ball over on downs and Taylor scored his second touchdown of the game with a 2-yard touchdown to put the Mustangs up 20-6 at the end of the first quarter.
Rapid City responded with a 5-yard touchdown run to cut the lead to 20-12 but the Mustangs scored again on a 36-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Eric Caldwell to Ridley to go up 27-12 with 7 minutes left in the first half.
Rapid City scored on its next drive with a 1-yard touchdown run. Both teams traded interceptions on the next two drives before Newman scored on a 1-yard touchdown run with 5 seconds left in the half to give the Mustangs a 34-18 lead going into halftime.
The Marshals opened the second half with a 4-yard touchdown pass to cut the Mustangs lead to 10 points but Newman scored again on an 8-yard run to extend the lead to 40-27 with 8:17 left in the third quarter.
Myron Mounds gave the Wyoming defense a big spark on the next drive with a interception returned 35 yards for a touchdown to push the Mustangs lead to 46-24.
Rapid City started the fourth quarter with a 5-yard touchdown run and a successful two-point conversion to trim Wyoming's lead to 14 points. But Caldwell found Taylor on a 19-yard touchdown pass to stretch the lead back to 20 points with 9:50 left in the game.
The Marshals stayed alive by returning the ensuing kickoff for a touchdown. On the Mustangs next drive, Rapid City intercepted a pass from Caldwell and scored on a 3-yard touchdown run to make it a one score game with 2:25 left.
Newman was able to seal the game with a 39-yard touchdown run with 59 seconds left to give Wyoming a 59-45 lead. Rapid City was able to score one last touchdown with 2 seconds left but the Mustangs held on to the 59-51 lead to finish the game.
The win pushes the Mustangs to 1-4 on the year and 1-3 in league play in the Champions Indoor Football League.
Wyoming will hit the road next week for a matchup with the Topeka Tropics next weekend. The Mustangs and Tropics will play at 6:05 p.m. Saturday in Kansas.
