Logan Wilson plays in Reese’s Senior Bowl
Casper native Logan Wilson, who was a University of Wyoming linebacker and graduated from Natrona County High School in 2015, competed for the North team during the Reese’s Senior Bowl on Saturday.
The Senior Bowl is an annual football game that rounds up top college players from around the country and gives them one last game to show scouts what they can bring to a professional organization.
He was the only University of Wyoming player selected for the Senior Bowl.
Wilson tallied more than 400 tackles for the Cowboys in his career, including a team-leading 105 tackles in 2019.
He has been projected by some mock drafts to be taken in the 2020 NFL Draft somewhere between the fourth and fifth rounds.
