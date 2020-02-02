For four senior high school hockey players, this was the last weekend they would get to represent their town on the ice sheet they grew up on.
Gillette Wild 18U boys varsity seniors Bode Rivenes, Tanner Richards, Drew Wilcox and Montgomery Haddix were honored at senior night Friday at Spirit Hall Ice Arena at Cam-plex.
The Wild beat Sheridan 3-2 before returning Saturday morning and finding their game to take an 8-1 win, completing a sweep. With the victory, Gillette (14-2-2) overtook Pinedale (14-3-1) for the No. 1 standing in the state.
“They’re just a great group of kids. They mean a lot to me, personally, all four of those boys do. They mean a lot to the program too,” Wild coach George Stilson said about the two-time state champion seniors. “They’re all a captain in one way, shape or form on the team. They come to practice every day. They lead by example for all the younger guys.”
Haddix, a forward and the third leading scorer on the team with eight goals and 19 assists, has been living with Stilson because his parents moved to Georgia.
It’s a first for Stilson and like “having a second son in the house,” Stilson said.
Haddix wanted to finish out his high school hockey career with a third state championship before moving to Georgia after he graduates from Thunder Basin High School, he said.
His parents traveled to Gillette to watch him play his final home games.
“It’s just kind of crazy that this is our last game in Gillette,” said Haddix, who’s played with the seniors for most of his life. “Hopefully we can go get it done, play with them as long as we can and go to the national tournament.”
After he graduates, Haddix said he plans to play ACHA hockey at Kennesaw State University in Georgia.
Rivenes, a defenseman, said he isn’t sure what he is going to do yet, but playing hockey for the Gillette Wild junior hockey team could be an option, and Wilcox’s plans aren’t ironed out either. Richards plans to play football, but he has not announced a commitment yet.
“(It was) definitely surreal, not a good feeling knowing that I’m not going to play here again, especially with this group of guys,” Rivenes said about the last home weekend. “It’s just tough knowing that (I) won’t play with them again.”
On Friday, Gillette’s Ryan Jordan and Stratton Kohr scored in the first period and the team led 2-1 going into the third. Richards scored what would be the game-winner with an assist from Haddix with 8:28 left in the third period.
On Saturday, the Wild dominated the shorthanded Hawks. Wild forward Hudson Peterson scored four goals and Kohr and Richards added two each for a final of 8-1.
Gillette out-shot Sheridan 51-24 on Saturday.
Sheridan (11-8-1) had 10 total players, not enough for two full lines.
Gillette finishes its regular season against Park County at Victor J Riley Arena in Cody on Friday and Saturday.
Stilson said the team has gotten into a habit of playing lackluster in the first game before cranking up the intensity for the second game of recent series. The team tied Cheyenne in the previous weekend series 4-4 before winning 9-1 in the second game the next day.
“I don’t know what’s going on with our first game out, if we’re just playing tentative. It looked to me like they were playing not to lose rather than playing to win,” Stilson said.
“We’re really looking to ramp it up these last few weeks in practice, and go into the state tournament looking strong,” Haddix said. “We know Casper and Jackson are going to be tough, but we’ve got to prove we’re still the best team in the state.”
