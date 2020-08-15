The first matches of the season came with the expected ups and downs Saturday for the Thunder Basin Basin High School tennis team.
The Bolts faced off against Torrington High School in a non-conference home dual, and not having postseason implications was the perfect way to start the season, senior Carson Hansen said.
The boys team rolled to a 5-0 win over the Blazers, with two of the matches going to three sets. The girls struggled a little, only winning one match during the 4-1 loss.
“This is nice, because it’s non-conference and we’ve only had a week. The kids get a taste of, ‘OK, this is what I have to start preparing for,’” TBHS coach Paul Stevens said. “It gives us a chance to see what we need to work on skill-wise and gives the kids a taste of competition.”
Both of Thunder Basin’s boys singles players were impressive on the day. Junior Matt Mobley took the court in the No. 1 position for the first dual and said it was “exhilarating” after being an alternative last season for the postseason.
Mobley rolled to a 6-3, 6-0 win and said his ground strokes were the best part of his game Saturday.
Hanson was rock solid as well, even though he said he had the glare of the sun directly in his eyes for about half of his serves. He had to fight for a 7-2 tiebreaker win in the first set, before closing out the No. 2 singles win in the second set, 6-4.
It was Hanson’s first singles match of his varsity career and he performed well after shaking off the pregame jitters.
“I was really nervous, more nervous than state last year, but it was a lot of fun. I enjoyed it. I like not having to rely on other teammates. Everything is on me,” Hanson said. “Without having to worry about it going on my record per say, it was a nice warmup game to get me into the season.”
Thunder Basin’s No. 1 doubles team had the quickest match of the day on the boys side, with Joel Klaassen and Mason Miller rolling to a 6-0, 6-2 win.
The No. 2 doubles team of Luke Lass and Josh Klaassen got off to a slow start in the first set, losing 6-1, but quickly bounced back with 6-3 and 6-2 wins in the final two sets. Teylor Gulley and Kyle Gliem were taken to three sets in No. 3 doubles, but came away with the 7-2 tiebreaker win.
Stevens said he was happy with the boys’ performance for the most part and liked how the top three spots “took care of business.” He added that there might be some tweaks to the double teams.
“I feel good about today. Everybody came to play and stayed positive,” Stevens said.
On the girls side, Stevens said that he used the first doubles matches of the year to experiment with different team combinations. The No. 3 doubles team of Sara Rasse and Brooke Kendrick were the only ones to pick up a win on the day, coming back to win a three-set match.
It was the first varsity match for both No. 3 doubles players and Stevens said it was good for them to start their career with wins.
“I wasn’t completely frustrated with the results on the girls side,” Stevens said. “What we need is another week of practice and intense competition, which is what we have coming up.”
The Bolts get back to action Thursday when they play at Cody at 11 a.m., before taking on Powell later in the day. Then TBHS plays Jackson at noon Saturday.
