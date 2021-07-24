Three Gillette athletes have won USA Today High School Sports Awards for their respective sports this past high school season.
Campbell County High School’s Avery Gray and Lauryn Love won the award for softball and girls track and field, respectively, while Thunder Basin’s Peyton Roswadovski won the award of girls soccer.
Winning the statewide award automatically qualifies each athlete for nomination in the national award that will be announced Aug. 5.
Another award for Love
Love, who graduated from Campbell County High School this year, swept the weight events in both the Wyoming high school indoor and outdoor track and field state meets. Love won titles in indoor shot put, outdoor shot put and outdoor discus.
Love’s personal record in the shot put is 47 feet, 6.25 inches, which ranked No. 22 in the nation during the spring season. Love won the outdoor state title with a throw of 46-11.
This month, Love was also named the Wyoming Gatorade track and field Player of the Year.
Strong finish for Gray
As a freshman, Gray earned top honors in softball’s inaugural season at Campbell County. Not only was she named first-team all-state and all-conference, she also helped the Camels win the state’s first ever high school state championship.
Gray led the Camels with 102.1 innings pitched throughout the season. In 17 starts, Gray was 4-0 and had a 4.24 ERA with 165 strikeouts. She held opposing hitters to a .286 batting average.
During the state tournament in May, Gray pitched in six games for the Camels and faced 187 batters. She threw 651 pitches, her last being a swinging strikeout to secure the title against Cheyenne Central.
“I don’t think others really expected us to win it all,” Gray said after the championship game. “But we all knew we were more than capable of winning the state championship. That just made it even more special.”
Roswadovski earns final award
For as good as Roswadovski is at soccer, she’s even better at cello. After graduating from Thunder Basin this year, Roswadovski will start attending the University of Wyoming next month and be a cellist in the school’s orchestra.
Roswadovski was one of four Bolts girls to earn all-state honors after a state runner-up finish. Roswadovski’s older sister, Grace Roswadovski, was named the Wyoming Gatorade Girls Soccer Player of the Year in 2019.
Roswadovski was second on the Bolts with 32 points, behind freshman Cena Carlson’s 41, according to maxpreps.com. Roswadovski totaled 15 goals and two assists for an average of 2.9 points per game.
A total of 23 athletes from Wyoming won statewide awards. The national award winners will be announced live during an award show hosted by Rob Gronkowski and Michael Strahan on Aug. 5, according to USAtoday.com.
