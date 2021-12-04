Bolts start season as a title favorite in Class 4A

For a normal high school basketball team, the first few weeks of practice are used for a new group of players to build up chemistry going into the season.
But the Thunder Basin High School boys basketball team isn’t a normal team.
The Bolts are returning five of their biggest contributors from last year’s state runner-up team, including the team’s all-state backcourt of seniors Deegan Williams and McKale Holte. Three other seniors — Cade Ayers, Ryan Baker and Ethan Cox — return to the team with high hopes of returning back to the Class 4A championship game this year.
The five seniors have been playing basketball together for practically their whole lives.
“It’s just been a fun group to coach,” said fifth-year TBHS coach Rory Williams. “They’re very coachable and they all get along. Every year is special but when you get a group like this who has been playing together for so long, I guess the best word to describe it is exciting.”
The Bolts did graduate all-state forward Andre Felton from last year. Felton was Thunder Basin’s tallest player at 6-foot-3 and was often tasked with defending the opponent’s biggest guy.
Felton’s younger brother, Darius Felton, will slide up to the varsity roster to replace Andre. The 6-foot-5 sophomore will replace his older brother as the tallest player in the Bolts’ lineup while junior Kayden LaFramboise will add depth in the paint at 6-foot-2.
Two other sophomores could see themselves playing up for the Bolts early on in the year, coach Williams said. Bodie Williams, Deegan’s younger brother, and Max Sorenson have been spending plenty of practice time with the varsity players.
While no starting rotation has been established yet, the team will likely continue its tradition of playing in a guard-heavy offense. Coach Williams has cemented the 3-pointer as a staple of the Bolts’ high-scoring offense.
The Bolts have lived and died by the 3-pointer since the program’s first season in 2017. But what will make the strategy work well for this year’s group is the amount of dangerous shooters Thunder Basin has on the floor at all times.
“If one guy’s not shooting the best, there’s always going to be another guy who can have a good night shooting the ball,” Holte said. “If you miss a couple of shots, you always know that someone is going to back you up or someone else is going to be hitting the shots.”
The Bolts’ offense heavily leans on finding an open jump shot, but the team is far from one dimensional. Deegan and Holte were both two of the best in the state in terms of getting to the hoop when the team needed a basket late in the game.
Deegan finished his junior season fourth in the state in scoring with 17.4 points per game while Holte finished 10th with 15 points per game.
As a team, the Bolts were fifth in scoring with an average of 61.2 points per game, according to WyoPrep.com. Thunder Basin attempted the third most 3-pointers with 26 attempts a contest behind only Campbell County (30.3) and Kelly Walsh (26.9).
The Bolts’ most glaring vulnerability is their size, which led to Thunder Basin finishingd last in Class 4A in rebounding with 21.9 rebounds per game last year. With a similar team this year in terms of size, the Bolts will focus on ways to counterattack teams with the height advantage.
The biggest counter to size is getting into a shooting rhythm early on in the game, Ayers said.
“If tall teams can get ahead of us we’re in trouble because they can just start to bully us in the paint,” Ayers said. “It’s huge if we can get off to a good start shooting against those taller teams.”
Last year’s team took a big step by reaching the school’s first state championship game in Thunder Basin history last year. But the successful season ended with a bit of disappointment after a 55-40 loss to Cheyenne Central in the title game.
Luckily for the Bolts, the majority of the players from last year’s state runner-up team are back this year. The pain of losing in the final game of the season is only fueling the team more to get back to that state title game again this year.
“We fell short last year,” Deegan said. “It was still a good season and we don’t take anything away from that but we just have to clean up a few things to get back to where we were before.
“We’re a small team so we have to play fast and get more possessions and score more points. We want to make the other teams make the mistakes.”
The most important thing for this year’s team to focus on early on in the season is to stay together as a group through the ups and downs of the schedule, Ayers said. The high team chemistry led to the Bolts’ deepest playoff run in school history last year and Ayers wants that to carry over into this season.
“We just have to play together and be unselfish,” Ayers said. “We have so many playmakers on our team. ... The energy has been high so far in practice because we’ve all known each other and played with each other since we were little and we all have high expectations for our team this year.”
Coach Williams knows the pressure that comes along with being one of the preseason title favorites going into a season. He’ll be preaching to his guys all year to stay calm and collected through the three-month season.
“You have to feed off of that stuff because it’s going to be out there,” Coach Williams said. “Obviously other teams are going to try to simulate what we’re doing but high expectations are a good thing.
“From your coaches, your teammates, the media, other coaches in the state and fans and parents, it’s good to have those expectations. We just have to be able to handle it the right way.”
The Bolts will start the season by hosting the REMAX/Gillette Invitational tournament starting Thursday. Thunder Basin will host Evanston at 8 p.m. Thursday at TBHS.
The Bolts will also play Scottsbluff at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saint Thomas More of South Dakota at 6 p.m. Saturday.
