The Campbell County High School girls soccer team split a pair of conference games at home this weekend. The Camels lost to Laramie 3-0 on Thursday and beat Cheyenne South 7-0 on Friday at CCHS.
On Thursday, the Plainsmen took an early 1-0 lead in the 14th minute to take a one-goal lead going into the halftime break. Laramie scored two more goals back-to-back midway through the second half to seal the 3-0 win.
Against South, Payge Riedesel scored the game's first goal off a corner kick by Payton Whitt in the 8th minute. Riedesel scored again 5 minutes later off an assist by Reilly Wilson and Aubry DeWine made the game 3-0 with a goal assisted by Erika Martinez.
The Camels went into halftime with a 4-0 lead after Vanessa Stevick scored her first varsity goal of her corner with 20 seconds left in the half off an assist by Nora Shober.
McKinzie Shafer scored early in the second half off an assist by Averi DeWine and 3 minutes later DeWine found Shafer on a pass again for the duo's second scoring connection of the game.
Shober scored the game's final goal off an assist by Martinez with 3 minutes left to play to seal the 7-0 win.
The pair of games puts the Camels at 3-7 on the year and 2-6 in conference play. Campbell County also won a nonconference game 3-0 over Scottsbluff, Nebraska, last week. Raimi Hladky led the way with a three-goal hat trick in the win.
The Camels will return to the field for a pair of road conference games this weekend. Campbell County will play Cheyenne Central at 6 p.m. Thursday and Cheyenne East at 4 p.m. Friday in Cheyenne.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.