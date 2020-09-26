It only takes one hot dog on a sports team to send spectators home thinking the whole team was a bunch of show-offs.
The same is true of hunters. Most people enjoy viewing live wildlife, but few — especially nonhunters — like to see dead animals.
That’s why the Wyoming Game and Fish Department encourages big-game hunters to cover their animals for their drive home.
Hunters transporting big-game carcasses on open trailers or flatbeds also are encouraged to cover their game with a tarp.
