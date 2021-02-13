The Campbell County High School wrestling team will enter the postseason with a bit of a chip on its shoulder.
The Camels will likely enter the Class 4A Northeast Regional Tournament next weekend with five wrestlers ranked in the top-7 of their weight classes in hopes of getting back into the statewide wrestling spotlight.
Junior Colt Welsh is ranked No. 2 in Class 4A at 120 pounds while Campbell County’s lone senior, Colter Rankin, is ranked No. 3 in the heavyweight division, according to wyowrestling.com. Junior Lucas Hill is No. 4 at 132 pounds while sophomore Darron Provost is No. 5 at 113 pounds.
Freshman Hayden Welsh rounds out the rankings for the Camels at No. 7 at 106 pounds.
The five ranked Camels have combined for 90 wins so far on the season. On the season, Rankin is 23-5, Hill is 23-8, Welsh is 20-8, Provost is 11-1 and Welsh is 13-10, according to trackwrestling.com.
While the Camels have had a few open weight classes in recent duals because of injuries, being competitive has been a nice change of pace for Campbell County compared to recent years, said coach Clay Rodgers.
“The last few years we haven’t even been able to tell guys, ‘Hey, you not getting pinned helped us win that dual or you getting that pin helped us win the dual,’” Rodgers said. “It’s been a big learning tool, if anything, being able to teach these kids about wrestling and it’s helped them buy-in to that team aspect that, ‘I have to go out and not get pinned to help my teammates out.’
“It’s been a big positive and a big step forward for us.”
Since the opening of Thunder Basin High School, the Camel wrestling program has struggled to get back to the same dominant form it had in the past. Campbell County still holds the record for 13 straight state titles, according to wyowrestling.com.
The Camels took 10th place out of 12 teams at state last season, beating only Cheyenne South and Laramie. Campbell County had three state-placers last year, including Welsh, who was second after losing in the championship match of the 106-pound weight class.
Rankin was third at 285 pounds last year while the other state-placer for the Camels, Dawsen Hayden, graduated.
“We haven’t won all the duals we probably should have this year, but the amount of wins compared to the last couple of years I’ve been wrestling is exponential,” Welsh said. “It feels good to not just win personally, but as a whole team. It’s just a totally different feeling.”
Before the state tournament, Campbell County will look to qualify as many wrestlers as possible at the regional tournament in Sheridan. The tournament will include wrestlers from CCHS, TBHS and Sheridan.
The tournament will be an 8-man bracket made up of up to six wrestlers in each weight class, with a limit of two from each school. Teams will rotate byes in each weight class so team scores are as even as possible, Rodgers said.
The top four wrestlers at each weight will qualify for the state tournament Feb. 27 in Casper.
“I think we’re probably in the toughest quadrant,” Rodgers said. “Even though you only need to be the top four out of six, it’s not going to be an easy shoe-in or an easy buy-in to the state tournament by any means.”
The goal now is to get his guys excited and motivated for the regional and state tournaments. Because of COVID-19 protocols, the postseason will be the first time any wrestler in the state competes in a bracketed tournament as only duals were allowed by the Wyoming High School Activities Association.
“With having a few less guys, we need to make sure we win all the matches that we should and still try to win some of the ones that, on paper, maybe we shouldn’t,” Rodgers said. “We need a couple of those upsets.”
With Sheridan being ranked No. 1 and Thunder Basin No. 2 in the team rankings on wyowrestling.com, Welsh and his teammates know the challenges that lie ahead.
“(Sheridan and Thunder Basin) are as good as it gets,” Welsh said. “As a team, I know we’re all just striving to do our best and I know we’re going to do everything we can and be happy as long as we worked for it.”
The regional tournament will be Friday in Sheridan.
See Tuesday’s print edition of the Gillette News Record for a Thunder Basin High School regional tournament preview, or visit gillettenewsrecord.com.
