Warren Carr had barely taken a step off the mat after winning Gillette’s only individual state wrestling title Saturday before breaking into a run toward the stairs to leave the competition area.
A minute passed, then a roar erupted from the Thunder Basin High School fans as Carr trotted down the stairs between them to reach his family at the Casper Events Center.
Carr, a senior, had just won the Class 4A 152-pound title and the Bolts fans rewarded him for the effort.
And it was a long time coming. As a freshman, he narrowly missed out on the finals and placed third, then he lost in the state finals as a sophomore and junior.
The first person Carr sought in the stands was his mother, Susie, and about the only thing he could get out was an emotional, “Thank you.”
Afterward, Carr said he wasn’t sure what was better: The moment when he pinned Sam Henderson of Casper Kelly Walsh with 29 seconds left in the second period or when he greeted his family in the stands.
“That was great. That’s the kind of stuff you just can’t explain,” he said. “Just finally getting that done and getting to go up and give my mom a hug, that’s pretty dang cool.
“But I guess doing that on the mat was pretty fun, too. Both combined made it pretty special.”
When Carr woke up Saturday morning, he said he thought back to the previous three years and just how close he came.
“I realized I’m about three points away from going for my fourth,” Carr said. “Now I’m leaving with one. I’ve thought about it and I’m just grateful.”
The championship caps a dominant state tournament for Carr.
TBHS coach Mikah Kadera said he thinks the senior is the best pound-for-pound wrestler in the state. Many in the crowd seconded that, including a wrestler from the state champion Green River team who said, “Warren is not getting stopped this year” midway through the first period of his title match.
Carr already had an 8-0 lead at that point, as two takedowns and two near-falls gave him a dominant start to the finals. The only point Henderson scored was on an escape in the first period.
Carr said Henderson put him in a “few tough spots,” including one to start the second period, but the TBHS senior stood up from the hold and quickly reversed Henderson to make the score 12-1. It was 15-1 when Carr got the pin, stood up and pointed both fingers at his family in the stands.
“It’s awesome. He’s worked his tail off for his whole career. He came up short all three years before this and his goal was to still be a state champ,” Kadera said. “He’s one of the hardest-working kids I’ve been around.
“For him to go out like this, his last high school match in Wyoming, it’s awesome. He finally got it.”
Razor-thin margin
Carr wasn’t the only TBHS senior looking for redemption in the finals, as heavyweight Dalton McInerney faced off against Rock Springs’ AJ Kelly in the final bout of the tournament.
McInerney was coming off a third-place finish as a sophomore and was a runner-up last season, like Carr. This season ended in heartbreak as well, as Kelly scored a close 7-6 decision to claim the heavyweight title.
The match was nip and tuck, with Kelly making the first takedown 55 seconds in. His lead grew to 5-1 after the second period, then McInerney made a worthy comeback charge.
A stalling call on Kelly shifted the momentum early in the third period and then McInerney threw Kelly to the mat with 1:10 left to suddenly tie the match 5. Kelly was game, though, and got the two points back less than 30 seconds later with a takedown of his own.
That left McInerney with about 45 seconds to make a 7-5 deficit disappear, and he nearly did.
He was seconds away from a tying takedown, with Kelly’s shoulders turned and leaning toward the mat, but the final buzzer sounded just before the big Rock Springs wrestler hit the ground.
McInerney got credit for a last-second escape on the move, but that was only good for a point.
The contrast between Carr going out on such a high and his senior teammate finishing his career so close wasn’t lost on the Bolts faithful. While Carr’s was a moment of joy, McInerney was in disbelief following the loss and sought a quiet place in the warmup area to reflect.
“It’s tough, because you work with Mac (McInerney) for three years and see him develop into a great kid and a really good wrestler,” Kadera said. “I just told him he wrestled hard and had a great career and to keep his head up.
“But it’s a hard pill to swallow right now.”
McInerney had rolled through the state tournament prior to the championship, winning all three matches by pin. The senior finished the season with a record of 41-3.
His and Carr’s efforts, along with those of eight other Thunder Basin placers, led the Bolts to a fourth-place finish in the team standings with 189 points. Green River won with 208.5.
“It wasn’t just the guys that placed and wrestled well this weekend, but as a team we had kids that may have only won one or two matches, but they got pins. It’s a complete team effort,” Kadera said. “Our goal at the beginning of the year was team state champs, but that hasn’t really been talked about since.
“We wrestled a solid weekend. We’re still a trophy team.”
More Saturday wins
Prior to the championship matches, Thunder Basin had four wrestlers in third-place matches and four also vying for fifth. The Bolts won six of those eight matches.
Sophomore Seamus Casey’s hopes of a title were ended Friday in the 120-pound semifinal by Green River’s Clayson Mele, the same opponent who beat him in the state finals last season.
“It’s never hard after a loss like that to find that fire inside you. It’s burning and I was just able to use that,” Casey said about Saturday’s third-place match.
Casey found himself in a dog fight in the third-place match with Evanston’s Jaxin Moore. After leading 3-2 after the second period, Casey reversed Moore early in the third and then maintained the top position for an 8-2 decision.
“Obviously, (third) is not what I wanted, but sometimes that’s just how it works out,” Casey said.
Junior Dylan Catlin at 138 pounds was another Bolt who was disappointed to be wrestling in anything other than the finals Saturday. A semifinal loss was disheartening, but Catlin made sure to do right by his team to finish the tournament.
“After I lost (Friday) night, I was really down, really felt bad for myself. It was a really rough night,” he said. “I just wanted show a lot of character and come back and be a man about it. I didn’t want to just throw the towel in.
“My family has put in a lot of time and money into me and this sport and I just really wanted to just kind of do it for my family.”
There was never any doubt during his third-place match, as he rolled over Green River’s Zach Weipert, then pinned him with 2 seconds left in the first period.
The other third-place winner was 220-pound senior Brock Sather, who finished his TBHS career with a convincing win. A 2-1 lead after the first period was 6-2 after the second, then Sather pinned Sheridan’s Ethan Johnson 17 seconds into the final frame.
Freshman Lane Catlin was the final Bolt in a third-place match. Cheyenne East’s Keegan Bartlett spent most of the match on the edge of the mat and two of Lane Catlin’s takedowns were ruled out of bounds.
It came down to the final 30 seconds, as Lane Catlin made a takedown to tie it up at 3 with a minute left, then Bartlett took a 4-3 lead with an escape. A last-ditch effort for another takedown fell short, leaving the freshman in fourth place.
He and fellow freshman 195-pounder Dylan Glick, who placed sixth, are bright spots for the Bolts moving forward, Kadera said. The same could be said for sophomore Cael Porter, who was fifth at 145 pounds.
The final placer was senior Chris Richter, who controlled his fifth-place match from the start and finished his career with an 8-1 decision to slide into the top five.
Read this story online to view complete Gillette results.
