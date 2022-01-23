The Gillette Wild junior hockey team won a pair of home games this weekend, beating the Yellowstone Quake 3-1 on Friday and 9-1 on Saturday at Spirit Hall Ice Arena.
The two-game sweep pushes the Wild to 33-3-1 on the season and keeps the team in first place in the Frontier Division with 67 points.
On Friday, the Wild took an early 2-0 lead after goals by Tucker Lien (assisted by Saizha Norwegian and Sky Solig) and Kaleb Hodny (assisted by Leighton Weasler and Zac Yurkanin) midway through the first period.
After a scoreless second period, Declan Young gave the Wild a 3-0 lead with his 39th goal of the season off assists by Isaac Young and Logan Dudinsky. Yellowstone scored its only goal of the game with one minute left to bring the game to its final score of 3-1.
Jack Orchard earned the win in net for the Wild with 24 saves on 25 shots. Gillette out-shot the Quake 65-25.
In game two, the Wild's offense poured it on with nine goals in a big blowout win. Gillette scored two goals in the first period, three in the second and four in the third.
Norwegian got the scoring started off assists by Lien and Solig followed by a goal by Declan Young assisted by Isaac Young and Caleb Sanborn. In the second period, Will Blake scored off assists by Dudinsky and Jacob Guitard, Sanborn scored off assists by Dudinsky and Tristan Baker and Lien scored off assists by Solig and Norwegian.
Brock Trboyevich scored off assists by Lien and Solig to start the third period, followed by Lien assisted by Baker and Will Blake and two goals by Declan Young both assisted by Sanborn and Isaac Young.
Jake Turek was the Wild's winning goaltender with 14 saves on 15 shots. Gillette out-shot the Quake 77-15 in game two.
The Wild will end the month with a two-game road series with the Butte Cobras (15-21-2) next weekend. Gillette and Butte will play at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.