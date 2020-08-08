Kobe King-Hawea’s college basketball career has been filled with snap decisions.
Before coming to the United States from Australia, the New Zealand native had a two-week window to decide whether she wanted to play professional basketball Down Under or go to college.
She chose education, and Gillette College was the school that benefited from her late signing.
King-Hawea arrived in Gillette as a Division I-level player. Former Pronghorns women’s coach Liz Lewis knew she had something special on her hands well before her first season last year.
After a handful of games, it became clear Gillette College had never seen the likes of Kobe King-Hawea before.
After a campaign that included averaging 20.5 points per game and 5.4 assists, the Pronghorns star became the program’s only first-team All-American. She was also the only freshman in the nation to make the list. Gillette finished the season ranked No. 21 and with a record of 28-5.
At that point, the next big decision on King-Hawea’s to-do list was supposed to be which Power Five school she would choose after graduating from Gillette College next spring.
King-Hawea said she loved her year in Gillette — her coaches, teammates and the way the community welcomed her from overseas. But the time to choose a new school arrived a year earlier than anticipated.
When the athletics programs at Gillette College were axed June 25, King-Hawea again found herself looking for a team late in the recruiting process.
“I think I had a pretty good freshman season, so I felt really good about the coaches and the program we developed in that short of a time,” King-Hawea said. “We were setting it up for the long run, but something happened that cut us deep and leveled what we were going to do. It was shocking.”
Staying in Wyoming
As expected, King-Hawea quickly became one of the most sought-after recruits in junior college basketball when she suddenly became available to other teams.
She said word got around fast. The days following were packed with phone calls and recruiting emails. In all, more than 20 junior college schools contacted, plus a few universities that wanted a head start for next year, King-Hawea said.
King-Hawea waited for a couple of days to let the news of the cut programs settle and had some help from her friend, Ashley Tehau, on finding a quick landing spot. Tehau previously played at Casper College and made the call to coach Dwight Gunnare to see if he still had a spot available.
Luckily for the Thunderbirds, he did. King-Hawea said the process moved quickly from there and she signed after giving the decision a few days of thought.
“I was blessed just to get offers straight away. I was very grateful, but I was stressed,” King-Hawea said. “I was stressing trying to finish summer school and finding out my program had been cut. I had to find a new home and I was very grateful for Casper giving me an opportunity right away.”
When King-Hawea came to the U.S., it was important to find a “home away from home,” she said.
“Coming halfway around the world, I just wanted to find good people and I think I found that here in Wyoming,” she said.
Being warmly welcomed to Gillette meant a lot to King-Hawea and she didn’t want to move too far away. That’s why one of her top priorities during the recruiting process was to stay in the Cowboy State.
With part of her family living in Riverton, plus all the connections she’s made over the last year, King-Hawea said the transition from Gillette to Casper will be an easy one.
“I just wanted to stay close to them instead of going so far,” she said. “The biggest thing for me was trying to look for a great fit in Wyoming.”
Casper College, which finished the season ranked in the top 20 in the nation, was far from King-Hawea’s only option. When the news of program cuts spread throughout the region, colleges were scrambling to get her contact information.
Paired with the shocking nature of becoming a basketball orphan, all the attention became overwhelming and King-Hawea chose to cut off communications.
“I had to turn my phone off for maybe a week,” she said. “My phone was just going crazy — a lot of schools, a lot JUCOs, some universities that just wanted to get in contact with me within those couple hours that the whole thing happened.”
Making it to the league
King-Hawea’s goal is to make it to the pros, just like her namesake, Kobe Bryant.
When King-Hawea came to the U.S. instead of playing pro ball overseas, she was making the decision to get an education before becoming a professional.
Whether she ends up in the WNBA or overseas, her next step is graduating from junior college and advancing to a four-year school. That’s why her initial conversation with coach Gunnare stood out.
Rather than groveling over King-Hawea’s on-court abilities, Gunnare’s first call was all about getting her associate degree.
“He wanted me to graduate. He saw the bigger picture,” King-Hawea said. “He didn’t think short term, me playing there just for a year. He wanted me to develop, get better and also graduate with my degree.”
Going to Casper wasn’t originally part of King-Hawea’s plan, but she is a firm believer that everything happens for a reason.
That’s why she landed in Gillette in the first place. She said Gillette was the perfect place to spend her first year in America and now she’s fresh off navigating another fork in the road.
“I just want to say thank you to Gillette and the community,” she said. “This was a great start for me. I think this will be a good change. I’m excited for this new chapter.”
